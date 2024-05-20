LaToya Fernandez: ‘I was not supported’ as Norwalk’s first DEI officer. ‘They are not ready’

LaToya Fernandez, Norwalk’s first officer of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), was hired in October 2022 with great hope and fanfare on the staff of Mayor Harry Rilling. Just 16 months later, in February 2024, a city spokesperson confirmed Fernandez had left the position. At the time, Fernandez herself didn’t announce the move or reveal publicly why she had quit. On Saturday, in the following post on the professional social-networking site LinkedIn, Fernandez recounts the role as a “dehumanizing” experience:

I’ve been asked a few times about what happened in Norwalk and my role as the DEI officer.

Here is my official response, quoting the brilliant Glenn Singleton. “If a Black woman is not there it’s because marginalization happened.”

I was a very human person in a dehumanizing experience; there were severe impacts to my mental health and those were expressed consistently and clearly. I was not supported and came to realize the expectation was performative. Out of respect for taxpayers, community members and my own sense of psychological safety…. I walked away.

I did articulate clearly why I left. I would not recommend another POC be placed in that position.

They are not ready.

There is no title, role or salary that is worth selling out. While other self-interested leaders may not feel that way, I know who I am and who I ain’t!!

LaToya Fernandez, in October 2022 after becoming Norwalk’s first DEI Officer.

Since then God has blessed me abundantly and my business is THRIVING! Proof that I made that right choice.

I am a liberated person. I don’t believe in “playing the game”, it has nothing to do with God or good.

Respectfully, Another Black woman who left DEI

Fernandez, an author, speaker and artist, now works as a restorative justice facilitator and trainer based in West Haven, CT, according to her LinkedIn profile.