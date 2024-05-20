Quantcast
LaToya Fernandez: ‘I was not supported’ as Norwalk’s first DEI officer. ‘They are not ready’

By


LaToya Fernandez, Norwalk’s first officer of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), was hired in October 2022 with great hope and fanfare on the staff of Mayor Harry Rilling. Just 16 months later, in February 2024, a city spokesperson confirmed Fernandez had left the position. At the time, Fernandez herself didn’t announce the move or reveal publicly why she had quit. On Saturday, in the following post on the professional social-networking site LinkedIn, Fernandez recounts the role as a “dehumanizing” experience:

I’ve been asked a few times about what happened in Norwalk and my role as the DEI officer.

Here is my official response, quoting the brilliant Glenn Singleton. “If a Black woman is not there it’s because marginalization happened.”

I was a very human person in a dehumanizing experience; there were severe impacts to my mental health and those were expressed consistently and clearly. I was not supported and came to realize the expectation was performative. Out of respect for taxpayers, community members and my own sense of psychological safety…. I walked away.

I did articulate clearly why I left. I would not recommend another POC be placed in that position.

They are not ready.

There is no title, role or salary that is worth selling out. While other self-interested leaders may not feel that way, I know who I am and who I ain’t!!

LaToya Fernandez, in October 2022 after becoming Norwalk’s first DEI Officer.

Since then God has blessed me abundantly and my business is THRIVING! Proof that I made that right choice.

I am a liberated person. I don’t believe in “playing the game”, it has nothing to do with God or good.

Respectfully, Another Black woman who left DEI

Fernandez, an author, speaker and artist, now works as a restorative justice facilitator and trainer based in West Haven, CT, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Comments

4 responses to “LaToya Fernandez: ‘I was not supported’ as Norwalk’s first DEI officer. ‘They are not ready’”

  1. Marc Alan

    I don’t know any details of Miss Fernandez’s experiences in this position, so I can not speak on that. But I am proud to have worked with her on writing the first, and perhaps only so far, DEI statement formally adopted by the City of Norwalk – specifically the City of Norwalk Arts and Cultural Commission. So her employment here did have SOME positive impact, even if she doesn’t see it, or acknowledge it.

    If there is one frustrating, and occasionally painful fact I have learned about city government, especially in a city the size of Norwalk, CT, is that things never happen as quickly as we want them to. That includes opening people’s minds to the ideas of DEI, how it will make things better for the people of our city; not today, and maybe not tomorrow, but for our children, and generations to come.

    Celebrating our cultural diversity as a city; working to close DEI gaps, working to make everyone feel included in civic life; creating opportunities that benefit and enrich people of all economic means, backgrounds, cultures, religions, ethnicities, genders, etc. All of it makes us a better, stronger, and more vibrant city, so we must never stop trying to move forward. Change will not happen overnight, as much as we would like it to.

    Miss Fernandez says “They aren’t ready.” In my opinion, Norwalk has never been more ready.

  2. Deb McMurray

    As a taxpayer in this city for over 27 years, I am sorry to read this. Thank you for sharing your story. My family and I appreciate you!

  3. James Cahn

    I have so much respect for this woman to say the quiet part out loud. “Performative” is precisely why she was hired and then, clearly, once the political class was able to check the optics box, they had no idea what to do with her. I think that DEI initiatives are mostly performative and can largely be dismissed on that basis. It’s a fad and a trend that is mostly used by organizations to virtue signal. Frankly, the fact that we pretend that we can deal with and start to solve the cultural and societal effects of racial discrimination and ADOS by just appointing DEI officers is insulting at best and demonstrates a type of ignorant perpetuation of the very issues we seek to solve at worst.

    It’s an absolute sin that we lost Latoya. She’s clearly sharp as a tack, authentic, passionate and seems to be a “think before you speak” leader. The fact that we hired her with no idea what we were going to do with her after was the first screw up. The fact that we then misused and lost her talent is a complete failure of leadership. A lesser woman would have just sat on her six figure tax payer funded salary and made due. That Latoya has the integrity to do the opposite is exactly why we should have gone out of our way to find an appropriate place and role for her.

    Malcolm X’s birthday was yesterday. We used to make note of that but we don’t seem to anymore. Regardless, every year on May 19th, I re-read “The Ballot or the Bullet” from Detroit in 1964. In it, Malcolm states, “Anytime you have to rely upon your enemy for a job, you’re in bad shape.” That’s a message to not only the job seeker, but also “the enemy.” I respectfully disagree with Latoya on most things, politically. But I’d hire her in a second and figure out how to leverage her energy, passion and views to make her mark on driving my organization forward. I wish her continued success and flourishing. She has a purpose and is pursuing it. I’m firmly team Latoya! Go get it Latoya. If I can help, call me.

  4. David McCarthy

    Well, now. A long history of lip service support of minorities by Harry Rilling is now coming home to roost. Is anyone surprised that Harry couldn’t be bothered to effectively lead and make D E and I a sustainable part of Norwalk’s government? I’m not. Shame.

Leave a Reply

