Quantcast

Leadership Impact Award winners announced

By


(Contributed)

Norwalk-based diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy Simone Morris Enterprises recently bestowed its Inclusive Leadership Impact Awards upon some local citizens in an event at Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan.                    

Iliana Zúñiga-Miranda received the Community Award for “exemplary work in fostering community inclusion and harmony.”

Candace Freedenberg was honored with the Workplace Award “for outstanding initiatives in creating an inclusive work environment.”

Lorraine Gibbons received the Nonprofit Award for her “contributions to the nonprofit sector, advocating and practicing inclusivity.”

(Contributed)

Team LiveGirl, a muti-faceted girls development group, received the Youth Award “for their outstanding commitment to empowering and embracing diversity among the youth.”

State Representative Keith Denning (D-42) presented State of Connecticut recognition certificates to the awardees.

CEO Simone Morris said, “We are delighted to have hosted the Inclusive Leadership Impact Awards, an event that was designed to shine a bright light on the exceptional contributions and efforts of individuals and organizations in fostering inclusivity.”

(Contributed)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Convicted felon accused of leaving gun at Post Road Diner

Read More

Council limits leaf blower usage, plans ban in 2027, pending technology improvements

A look inside Norwalk’s 2023 property revaluation 

Property tax revaluation is here

Council creates fund to direct collected monies toward affordable housing

Advertisement


Recent Comments