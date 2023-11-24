Leadership Impact Award winners announced

(Contributed)

Norwalk-based diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy Simone Morris Enterprises recently bestowed its Inclusive Leadership Impact Awards upon some local citizens in an event at Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan.

Iliana Zúñiga-Miranda received the Community Award for “exemplary work in fostering community inclusion and harmony.”

Candace Freedenberg was honored with the Workplace Award “for outstanding initiatives in creating an inclusive work environment.”

Lorraine Gibbons received the Nonprofit Award for her “contributions to the nonprofit sector, advocating and practicing inclusivity.”

Team LiveGirl, a muti-faceted girls development group, received the Youth Award “for their outstanding commitment to empowering and embracing diversity among the youth.”

State Representative Keith Denning (D-42) presented State of Connecticut recognition certificates to the awardees.

CEO Simone Morris said, “We are delighted to have hosted the Inclusive Leadership Impact Awards, an event that was designed to shine a bright light on the exceptional contributions and efforts of individuals and organizations in fostering inclusivity.”