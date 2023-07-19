Leaf blower ordinance advances to Norwalk Common Council

(John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — Hot landscapers succeeded Tuesday in making a dent in the Common Council’s intention to ban gas leaf blowers in 2027.

After a contentious public hearing in City Hall, the Ordinance Committee moved their carefully crafted leaf blower legislation to the full Council after amending it to enact a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in 2027 only if the Council votes by Sept. 1, 2016, to go ahead with it.

Council member Ed Camacho (D-At Large) suggested the change in response to public complaints that the technology hasn’t evolved enough to require people to use electric leaf blowers.

The more than three-hour hearing featured citizens speaking from the audience after the public hearing ended, their hostility mirrored by the lone Council Republican. After casting the only no vote, Bryan Meek (R-District D) said, “By the way, we just put 10 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river while we had this meeting.”

Pushback on technology began early.

“I’m not selling battery operate equipment in my shop. There is no safe way to store them,” Kevin Palinkas said. “…I’m going to go to sleep at night knowing I didn’t put anybody’s life in jeopardy by selling or maintaining any of this battery-operated stuff. The leaf equipment that we have now is much more fuel efficient than it was 5-10-15-20 years ago, the manufacturers have federal government regulated mandates that the equipment has to pass a certain level of emissions and decibels.”

Tom Robidoux said his company is “extremely concerned… for the safety of our employees. Some of them are not the brightest, and sometimes they’ve had fires with gas on trucks. I can’t imagine what would happen with them puncturing a battery and blowing up a car.”

“Our landlord said, ‘You’re not putting that stuff in my building. You’re not going to burn down my structure,’” Tysen Canaveri said.

At least six landscapers spoke.

“The way the ordinance reads, makes it sound like a leaf blower is an assault weapon or something. It’s a tool that we’ve been using for the last 40 plus years,” one man said.

They were supported by a variety of citizens.

“The implementation of such regulations limit the free market choice of both the citizen and the business owner insofar as the types of businesses that a citizen may choose to employ and the equipment the business may choose to operate,” Kevney Moses said. “…What is even more opaque is the comparative impact of highly toxic lithium batteries and the mining operations associated with a resource extraction. Just because those operations are distant does not mean that they are environmentally irrelevant.”

“You’ve selectively focused on the one industry that struggles to make a living wage, and has many single owner businesses,” Lisa Henderson said.

Others supported the drafted ordinance.

“You couldn’t not think about the climate crisis in early June as a haze an odor of burning wood from wildfires in Canada blanketed our state,” said Nicole Rivard of Friends of Animals. “…But there’s actually good news anyone can help combat the climate crisis by reducing our carbon footprint.”

She said the ordinance should go into effect sooner rather than later, “We don’t have time for a five-year phase out as proposed. It’s outrageous to let an angry mob of commercial landscapers decide with our communities must breathe in polluted air.”

Louise Washer, Norwalk River Watershed Association President, was one of several people bringing up a recent announcement from Home Depot that it will be replacing gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and trimmers with products that run on rechargeable batteries.

“The fact that Home Depot has recognized it’s time to change is important and it shows this change is inevitable,” Washer said. “…Our phones run on lithium batteries. We’re all living with these batteries. It’s not a grave danger to our existence to have lithium batteries in our house.”

Landscapers scoffed at the Home Depot references.

“We don’t shop at Home Depot. We buy commercial machinery,” Canaveri said.

Dr. Sarah Evans presents information to the Common Council Ordinance Committee, Tuesday via Zoom.

Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) moved on to a series of speakers selected by the Committee to present expert testimony.

“Gas-powered leaf blowers and other two stroke engines are not merely annoyances, but there are actually real health risks that maybe some of you haven’t thought about before,” said Dr. Sarah Evans, Assistant Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a former Norwalk resident. “We know that there are a number of air pollutants that are emitted from two stroke engines; they don’t very efficiently combust fuel.”

“The regulations that pertain to these two stroke engines have basically been frozen since the Reagan era. And they have reached the maximum that they can reach in terms of efficiency. And unlike automobiles, which have been subject to strict regulation in terms of emissions, these machines have not they’ve slipped under the radar. And as a result, our communities are paying the price,” said Valerie Seiling Jacobs, an attorney and Columbia University faculty member, who helped Westport craft a leaf blower ordinance.

Meek said, “I was just curious, but when she sued the town of Westport to put a pool in her backyard, did that hurt the environment?”

Dan Deventhal, presented by Shanahan as an expert because he founded a zero-emission lawn care company 18 years ago, said electric-powered blowers aren’t perfect but solve the noise problem. They don’t create the low-frequency noise that stops people from thinking.

“The math is 50% return on investment. Do some mulch mowing, use a lawn sweeper. But combined, nobody wants you blowing more than 800 CFM (cubic feet per minute) and 180-, maybe 200-mile-per-hour winds, at the critters in their beds, at the clippings on their lawn or at the dust on their driveway. It’s insanity, it’s gotten way out of control,” he said.

Meek accused him of trying to sell lawn equipment. He then called Shanahan’s plan to present more speakers “an abuse of enough.”

“We’ve got to go to work tomorrow while you’re doing this bullshit,” Meek said.

“I don’t think I understood you to say that word. So I think I’ll just move on,” Shanahan replied.

“Maybe I’m out of order,” he said. “This whole meeting’s out of order.”

The Common Council Ordinance Committee listens to audience members more than an hour after public speaking ended Tuesday. One man said, “The forefront of Norwalk, (Mayor) Harry Rilling, doesn’t even drive electric car.” Council Democrats assured him that they’re working to move the City toward electric vehicles.

Later, after a citizen spoke from the audience to allege that the government sells cigarettes although they cause cancer, Shanahan moved toward a vote. Meek asked Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela if it would require a two-thirds majority vote for the full Council to pass the ordinance.

Candela informed Meek that it would not, as is standard procedure.

Meek asked if the Council Ordinance Committee had asked the Fire Department for its opinion on lithium batteries. Candela said he hadn’t spoken to the fire marshal’s office.

“I’m a big fat no vote on this,” Meek said. “It’s a solution looking for problems. To me, this reeks of privilege. We didn’t even print this ordinance in Spanish, which is like 90% of our landscapers.”

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) explained that the ordinance is partially intended to send a message to landscaping equipment manufacturers.

When she first heard the Council was working on it, she was startled but, “I started doing some of the research and discovering how intense the climate impact is, from two stroke engines. And again, it’s not to single out landscapers, I actually think that the home operators in many instances are probably the worst offenders. And part of what’s happening with this ordinance is an opportunity to also educate homeowners.”

Niedzielski-Eichner said many of the well-publicized lithium battery fires “are related to off-market batteries and off-market chargers.”

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) said, “I agree, by the way, with the consensus that most of you have said tonight, the technology isn’t there yet. I think we’re actually all in agreement.”

The Council could vote in 2026 to reverse the ban, he said. But Camacho said, “What we’re asking people is to trust that in 2026, the Common Council is going to do the right thing if the technology is not there. And that’s a big thing to ask of people.”

He said he intended to vote against the ordinance. After a back and forth, Niedzielski-Eichner drafted an amendment, which won all the votes except for Meek’s.

The timing was chosen in close concert with the Department of Public Works and the Recreation and Parks Department, Shanahan said.

“If we don’t put a flag in the ground and if we don’t have goals to move towards some of this change, industry will never feel the pressure to do better by all of you,” she said, addressing the landscapers. “…We’ve really been as fiscally conservative as we can both for the city. But also for all of you, we’ve looked into options for grants, and also other opportunities for loans. And the conversation on all of those fronts should definitely continue.”

