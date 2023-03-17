League legislative forum; Maritime Aquarium events; Nominees wanted

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

You can question Connecticut legislators when Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff shares the dais with State Representatives Lucy Dathan, Dominique Johnson, Tracy Marra, Kadeem Roberts and Travis Simms at the League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s State Legislative Forum on Saturday March 25 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. It’s at Cornerstone Community Church, 718 West Ave. in Norwalk. According to a news release, there is no charge to attend. The church’s entrance is on Belden Avenue, and there will be free event parking in the Eagles Club lot across the street. For more info, email [email protected].

The Maritime Aquarium has scheduled special days and cruises.

Endangered Species Day , Friday May 19 – Aquarium visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt for such species as the green sea turtle, spotted turtle, sand tiger shark, and horseshoe crab. Education staffers will identify these and other vulnerable Aquarium dwellers, and will discuss ways for the public to participate in conservation efforts.

, Friday May 19 – Aquarium visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt for such species as the green sea turtle, spotted turtle, sand tiger shark, and horseshoe crab. Education staffers will identify these and other vulnerable Aquarium dwellers, and will discuss ways for the public to participate in conservation efforts. World Turtle Day , Tuesday May 23 – Freshwater turtle artifacts will be displayed in Newman’s Own Hall, accompanied by turtle-focused educational activities, a scavenger hunt, and take-home crafts.

, Tuesday May 23 – Freshwater turtle artifacts will be displayed in Newman’s Own Hall, accompanied by turtle-focused educational activities, a scavenger hunt, and take-home crafts. World Otter Day, Thursday May 25 – River otter artifacts will be displayed in Newman’s Own Hall. Educational activities will teach the differences between sea otters and river otters, and will discuss otters’ challenges in the wild. Guests can also participate in take-home crafts.

Aquarium activities on these special days are included with the purchase of admission.

Encounter cruises:

Guests on a Marine Life Encounter Cruise aboard RV Spirit of the Sound will see plankton, fish, crabs, mollusks, and more examples of Long Island Sound’s biodiversity, enhanced by the ship’s video microscope and touch tank. Dates, times, and pricing are said to be at www.maritimeaquarium.org

Golf Classic:

The Aquarium’s Annual Golf Classic is planned for Monday May 22 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. A long drive pro will be on hand to inspire competition, and attendees will enjoy animal encounters, a sunset dinner, and live music. To get more info and reserve your foursome, email Alicia Sells, Associate Director of Development, at [email protected] , or call her at (203) 852-0700 x 2336.

Aquarium hours:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

Admission prices:

Aquarium only: $29.95 adults; $25.95 seniors (65+); $20.95 children (3-12).

Add a 4D movie: $7 per person ($6 for members).

Get more info at www.maritimeaquarium.org., or call (203) 852-0700.

Environmental Champion Awards

Do you know of a person or organization whose environmental contributions deserve recognition? Aquarion Water Company, a Bridgeport-based Eversource subsidiary said to be New England’s biggest investor-owned water utility, seeks nominations for its twelfth annual Environmental Champion Awards.

According to a news release, winners in the adult, nonprofit organization, and business categories will be able to direct a $5,000 grant to the ecology-driven nonprofit of their choice. The winning student (grades 9 through 12) will get a $1,000 award.

Aquarion President Donald Morrissey said, “Each year, Aquarion is impressed by the hard work and dedication of the state’s residents, businesses, and organizations to protect our natural environment and create a more sustainable Connecticut. Our awards program honors and celebrates these remarkable efforts and brings awareness to the ever-increasing need for environmental conservation.”

Submission deadline is May 5 and the awards ceremony will be at Beardsley Zoo on Saturday June 3. Further details and a nomination form are at www.aquarionwater.com/awards.