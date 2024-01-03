League of Women Voters encourages voting in January party caucuses

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk wants all voters to know that on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m., the city’s Democratic and Republican parties will hold their caucuses to choose the voting members of their respective town committees. The Democratic caucus locations will be announced by Common Council district (A, B, C, D, and E), while the Republican location for all districts is American Legion Post 12, 60 County St. All registered Democratic and Republican voters are eligible to vote in their party’s caucus. No absentee ballots are allowed for caucus voting, so you must attend in person.

Why does it matter? Because when election time rolls around, people ask, “Who gets to choose these candidates?” The answer? Voting members in Republican or Democratic town committees—they are the ones responsible for voting and endorsing candidates in their respective parties. These committee members are also eligible to be delegates to the nominating conventions for both state and national offices.

Democratic and Republican town committee members and officers serve for a two-year term beginning in March of each even-numbered year. So, if you are a citizen who wants more say in your party’s activities, now is the time to come out to the caucus and vote. Your voice is your vote!

For those who don’t live in Norwalk, be aware that these January party caucuses will be held in towns and cities throughout Connecticut on dates locally determined between January 9 and January 16. Specific caucus dates, times, and locations are announced in local newspapers, or can be found online: type “Connecticut Republicans” or “Connecticut Democrats” in the search bar, where you will find contact information for every Town Committee in the state.

For more information on Norwalk’s Democratic and Republican town committees and District subcommittees, see https://www.norwalkdemocraticparty.com/ and https://norwalkrtc.org/ respectively.

For more information on the League of Women Voters, contact: LWV of Norwalk, 203-846-8331, [email protected] P. O. Box 644, Norwalk, CT 06852-0644.

