League offers talk on democracy; Aquarium rewards teachers; Norwalk Senior Center

League focuses annual Meet and Greet on democracy

League focuses annual Meet and Greet on democracy

Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium

Protecting democracy

Truth warriors Mekela Panditharatne, J.D. and Maya Kornberg, PhD. are election information specialists at NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice. They will put forth the topic “Misinformation Harms American Democracy…And What We Can Do About It” at The League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet on Sunday Feb. 5 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. According to a news release, the free public event will be attended by “all candidates, elected officials, and Norwalk board and commission members,” with Connecticut LWV President Laura Smits and Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris handling the introductions. An audience Q&A will be included.

Panditharatne, a seasoned crusading civil rights and environmental litigator, has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN Opinion, and NBC News. See her webpage at https://www.brennancenter.org/experts/mekela-panditharatne.

Kornberg, whose research follows the money in politics, is the author of Inside Congressional Committees: Function and Dysfunction in Lawmaking, scheduled for February publication by Columbia University Press. Her webpage is at https://www.brennancenter.org/experts/maya-kornberg.

The Library is located at 1 Belden Ave. Norwalk LWV’s web site is at https://my.lwv.org/connecticut/lwv-norwalk. Email questions to [email protected].

Maritime Aquarium

It will be “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 21 and 22, when each teacher plus one guest will get free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie, according to a news release. Valid teacher ID must be shown at check-in. The event commemorates International Day of Education which is Tuesday Jan. 24.

The Aquarium’s Education Team will be on hand in Newman’s Own Hall, where such elementary, middle and high school programs as “A Way We Grow,” “Power of Plankton,” “Sound Resilience,” and “Crustaceans and Climate Change” supporting Next Generation Science Standards will be displayed. Teachers will also be given financial assistance information to take back to their schools.

“Our goal is for every teacher in the region to see The Maritime Aquarium and Long Island Sound as true extensions of their classroom,” said Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman. ”Teachers are among the unsung heroes of the last few years and supporting their efforts is an important part of our mission. We look forward to sharing all of the opportunities and resources we can provide with longtime partners and new friends during Teacher Appreciation Weekend.”

Pre-registration is at Teacher Appreciation Weekend | The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. Teachers who pre-register by Thursday Jan. 19, will receive a complimentary small coffee, soda, water, or hot chocolate from Sound Bites Café.

Inclement weather dates for this event are Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Aquarium’s website is at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Realtor named to Senior Center Board

Norwalker MaryAnn Bruno is appointed to the Norwalk Senior Center’s Board of Directors. Bruno, a Coldwell Banker realtor with a finance background, volunteers in a variety of capacities.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest member to the board,” said Senior Center Executive Director Beatrix Lane. “MaryAnn’s talent, expertise and energy, will help to lead the Norwalk Senior Center forward as it seeks to meet the needs of older adults throughout our area.”

The Center is a nonprofit agency. Over 5,000 seniors avail themselves of its programs and services annually, according to a news release. Supporters include the City of Norwalk, City Wide Building Solutions, Fairfield County Bank, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, First County Bank, Maurice Goodman Foundation, Norwalk Woman’s Club, the Pauline E. Fitzpatrick Charitable Trust, Post 603 Veterans of Norwalk VFW, S. Margaret McHenry Fund, Sayles and Maddox Family Foundation, ShopRite, Saint Ann Club, the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, Stew Leonard’s, Tulip Tree Design, United Church of Rowayton, Bridges by EPOCH, the CT Dept. of Transportation, private individuals and 2,000 members.

Website is at https://norwalkseniors.org/ Call them at (203) 847-3115.