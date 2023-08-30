Learn about Narcan at SoNo event

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Narcan, a proven non-prescription opioid overdose reversal medication sold at pharmacies, will be discussed by substance misuse prevention coalition The Norwalk Partnership (TNP) from 3:30 until 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 14 at Eco Evolution, 135 Washington St., SoNo. According to a news release, no reservation is needed, and the event is being held at Eco Evolution to enable SoNo businesses’ attendance.

Attendees will learn the warning signs of an overdose and will see how to use Narcan to reverse the effect. Staffers from Positive Directions and CT Counseling Centers will field questions about prevention, treatment, and recovery, and free Narcan kits will be given to those age 18 and up (while supplies last), courtesy of a State grant administered by Bridgeport-based regional behavioral health action organization The Hub.

“The more people know how to recognize and respond to a possible overdose, the more lives we may save,” said Margaret Watt, Positive Directions Prevention Director/The Norwalk Partnership leadership team member. “TNP encourages business owners to make sure they are prepared to handle any emergency that could take place on their premises, so we’re grateful to the Chamber for helping promote the event.”