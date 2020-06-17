Leave a message for Dr. Adamowski

Dear City and Community Leaders,

As you know, Dr. Steven Adamowski will retire at the end of the month after serving as superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools for five years.

While the COVID-19 crisis has changed original plans for an in-person retirement celebration, we wanted to make sure that all who wish to have an opportunity to offer him their best wishes and congratulations. If you would like to share a message for Dr. A., please fill out the brief form at the link below. We are compiling messages from across the district and city, and will present them all to him as a keepsake before his departure.

Retirement Message for Dr. Adamowski

The deadline for submissions is end of day on Wednesday, June 24.

Thank you. For any questions or issues, please feel free to contact me.

Brenda Wilcox Williams

Chief Communications Officer