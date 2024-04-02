Heartsick to watch YMCA demolition

Am I the only one heartsick as I watch the stages of demolition of the Norwalk YMCA on West Avenue?

Last week I noticed all the windows were out. A sure sign demolition was imminent. The memories started flooding: getting my scuba diving license in the small pool, swimming laps in the Olympic-sized pool after teaching at Ponus Ridge Middle School.

And the family memories: Me as a toddler living on the corner of West Avenue and Maple Street when my four older siblings Catherine, Patrick, Tommy, and Phyllis engaged in constant activities at the Y.

They only had to walk one block to meet their friends for ping pong, cards, swimming, dances, ball games, or just hanging out. Since my brothers and sisters were teenagers when I was born, their participation in the life of the Y became part of family lore that I heard over and over. The timeframe encompassed the 1940’s during and after the war, the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s, when I left to live in the South. The Y was the heartbeat of Norwalk’s physical and social/emotional life. How are we replacing this for our next generation, I wonder?

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

Norwalk resident