Library and Health Department events

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease will be discussed in three Norwalk Public Library “Especially for Seniors” episodes representing the Library’s collaboration with Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut. A news release outlined this schedule:

“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” Tuesday Sept. 12 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington St.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Thursday Sept. 14 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Main Library, 1 Belden Ave.

“Healthy Living for the Brain and Body,” Tuesday Oct. 10 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the SoNo Branch Library.

You can experience serenity and peacefulness on “Mindfulness Walks” supervised by Certified Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Jackie DeLise and the Norwalk Health Department from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday Sept. 13 and Wednesday Oct. 11. Starting at the SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington Street, you’ll walk down South Main Street to Monroe, over to Martin Luther King Drive and then back up to the Library, accompanied by Norwalk Police Officers.

Address questions to Library Director Sherelle Harris at (203) 899-2780 ext.15123 or email [email protected].