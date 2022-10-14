Library book sale, Quaker event, ArtSpace exhibit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPL Book Sale returns

In Easton: ‘Interfaith Worship and Action to End Gun Violence’

An Art Space multimedia exhibit

Low price books

The exciting Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale is finally back after a two-year pandemic shutdown. A news release promises “thousands of books in pristine condition” on sale Saturday Oct. 22 through Tuesday Oct. 25 in the library’s main auditorium, located at 1 Belden Ave. (corner of Mott Avenue).

Expect to find a broad assortment of

Hardcover and paperback classics

Contemporary fiction

Non-fiction titles covering science, history, arts, travel, cooking, parenting, self-help, and more.

Biography

Reference

Music CDS

Children’s books, games and other materials

Huge selection of DVDS

You’ll also find a larger-than-ever array of signed books and first editions.

All proceeds are said to benefit the Norwalk Public Library. Pricing will vary from day to day as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Full Price

9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Half Price

1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 – $4 per bag

9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25 – Free Day (Donations appreciated).

9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more info or to inquire about volunteering, contact Cynde Bloom Lahey at (203) 899-2780, ext. 15133 or email [email protected]

Forging peace

Clergy from many denominations will join violence interruption team members from Connecticut’s urban areas for “Forging Peace: A Community Day of Interfaith Worship and Action to End Gun Violence,” on Sunday Oct. 16 from 1 until 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 59 Church Road, Easton according to a news release. Everyone is welcome, regardless of age or religious faith.

An interfaith worship service will precede various activities including a gun safe raffle and a trigger lock giveaway. Wilton Quaker Meeting Ministry and Oversight Committee Co-Chair Peter Murchison will speak and Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will have a forge and anvils to make garden tools from gun barrels. Kids can enjoy storytime, paint a gun violence awareness banner, and write postcards to legislators.

Tables will be staffed by gun violence prevention support group members proferring Information about gun safety, mental health, and how to talk to children about gun violence.

Art Space

Sarah King’s bold expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood will combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman in The Norwalk Art Space’s new multimedia exhibit The Longest Shortest Time. Kicking off Thursday Oct. 20 with a reception from 6 until 9 p.m. featuring a don’t-miss-it performance by singer/guitarist Canyon, a book reading by Nikkya Hargrove, and a movement performance from Ariel Kleinberg, according to a news release. The exhibit will run until Thursday Dec. 8.

“I wanted to showcase people who are parents who are working in this field who have embraced parenthood and it is their form of empowerment,” King said. “I felt that these two artists (Bilak and Glantzman) were empowered by parenthood, by their work, by the generational complexities.”

Art Space Sarah King events accompanying the exhibit include:

“Curated Nights” Drawing and painting based on a yoga class that will take place in the main gallery with instructor Danielle Garrison, Thursday Nov. 3, 6 until 8 p.m.

“Queer and Questioning,” panel discussion presented by Stamford’s Kids in Crisis/Lighthouse and Norwalk’s Triangle Community Center, Thursday Nov. 17. Time TBA.

Artist Talk with Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County Executive Director David Green.

The Norwalk Art Space and Art Space Café are located at 455 West Ave., on the corner of Butler Street. Admission is always free.

Hours are Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The building is handicap accessible, with a ramp and an elevator.

Park in the adjacent lot on Butler Street, or at 370 West Ave. (enter on Maple Street), or in Mathews Park’s back lot.

Art Center phone is (203) 252-2840, or email [email protected]. Website is at www.thenorwalkartspace.org.