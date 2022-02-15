Library exhibit; a call for volunteers; teens to share social media experience

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPL exhibits miniature room constructions

miniature room constructions Lockwood-Mathews Museum seeks volunteers

Museum seeks volunteers ‘The Positive Side of Social Media’

Looking at the tiny

Miniature room constructions by Norwalker Vance Alexander are exhibited now through April at Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave., according to a news release.

A retired interior designer, architect, and lifelong miniatures collector, Alexander wields saws, mini files, X-Acto knives, and dental tools to fashion his creations from such common objects as bottle caps, acorn tops, and single-serve cream containers. “There is an entire world out there that can be used for miniatures,” he said. “It is a matter of looking at things with an eye for the tiny.”

For more info, call Director of Library Information Services Cynde Bloom Lahey at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15133, or email [email protected]

Volunteers needed

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM), a National Historic Landmark located in Mathews Park at 295 West Avenue Norwalk, needs volunteers ages 16 and up to act as

Tour Guides

Gift Shop Staffers

Monitors at fundraising events such as the Old Fashioned Flea Market and the Annual Gala

Exhibition Researchers

School and Youth Group Liaisons

Project Marketers

Media Producers

You need not have a background in history, and you can volunteer weekly or occasionally.

A news release from the Museum invites prospective volunteers to attend a recruiting and orientation session with Museum Services Manager Melissa Feliciano Erickson and LMMM board members and staffers. The sessions, including an informational tour and light refreshments, are planned for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday March 5, Tuesday March 8, Saturday March 12. and Tuesday March 15. Pre-registration is required. Fill out the application at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, Feliciano Erickson is at (203) 838-9799, ext. 115 or email [email protected]

Using social media for good

“The Positive Side of Social Media” will be explored in a free discussion for parents of fifth through eighth grade students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday March 9 at the Darien Depot, located at 25 Heights Road in Darien, according to a news release from sponsor YWCA Darien/Norwalk. Three Darien High School students will tell how they’ve used socials to “make a positive impact on our community,” and how their present-day decisions differ from choices they made in middle school. Nationally Certified School Psychologist Tara Levinson, PhD. will moderate. Register to attend at www.ywcadn.org, and submit questions to [email protected]