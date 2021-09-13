Library plans book discussions, humanists to chat with Tong

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPL book discussions start today, via Zoom

Humanists host town hall with AG Tong – today

Reading between the lines?

Monthly Book Discussion Groups via Zoom have been announced by Norwalk Public Library (NPL).

“Between the Lines” at 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 13: Attendees will discuss their favorite authors and books they’ve read recently. To get more info and register, email [email protected]

“Nonfiction Chat with Tina” at 3 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 22 and Wednesday Oct. 20: Tina will recommend and discuss nonfiction titles. Attendees are invited to contribute their own recommendations. To get more info and register, email [email protected]

Norwalk Senior Center’s “Reader’s Choice Book Group” discussions, moderated by the Library’s Information Services Director Cynde Bloom Lahey:

Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner, 2018), a National Book Award finalist, at 3 p.m. Thursday Sept. 23

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead, 2020), a New York Times #1 best seller, at 3 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28

To register or get more info, email [email protected]

Got a question for Tong?

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will field public questions in a free Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday Sept. 13 according to a press release from event sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC).

An avowed civil rights guardian, Tong supports environmental protection, consumer rights, reproductive freedom, and opioid crisis accountability. Prior to being named AG in January 2019, he was a Connecticut General Assemblyman for twelve years, chairing both the Judiciary Committee and the Banking Committee. With a CV including eighteen years of litigating in federal and state courts, he is Connecticut’s first Asian American to be elected at state level.

Free registration for the meeting is at bit.ly/hffcTONG, then check in at 6:45 on Monday the 13th.

HFFC’s stated mission is “to promote humanism and free thought in our community.” Their website is hffcct.org.