License plate reader spots stolen U-Haul, Norwalk Police say

From left, Edgar Jose Burgos-dela Cruz, Jonathan Daniel Cordero-Cano and Ariel Burgos-Vidal. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Three New York men were arrested Thursday after a Norwalk Police patrol officer was alerted to a stolen U-Haul truck on the Route 7 connector by his LPR (license plate reader), a news release said.

Patrol units pulled the vehicle over on Grist Mill Road without incident, the release said. Jonathan Daniel Cordero-Cano, 35, of Bronx, N.Y. was seen dropping a credit card and identification with an alternate name in a door compartment. Police found more false identification cards during the stop. All three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

It was later learned that Cordero-Cano had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania for identity theft charges, the release said.

The Detective Bureau assumed the fraud aspect of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Taylor at (203)854-3183, and by email at [email protected].

Arrested: Jonathan Daniel Cordero-Cano, 35, of 1240 Walton Ave. Apt# 519, Bronx N.Y.

Date of Arrest: Aug. 31

Aug. 31 Charges: Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st , Identity Theft 3 rd (12 Counts), Criminal Impersonation (12 Counts), Forgery 2 nd (12 Counts), Theft of Payment Card (12 Counts)

Arrested: Edgar Jose Burgos-dela Cruz, 52, of 1735 Townsend Ave. Apt# 3G, Bronx N.Y.

Date of Arrest: Aug. 31

Aug. 31 Charges: Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st

Arrested: Ariel Burgos-Vidal, 33,of 905 Tinton Ave. Apt #14A, Bronx N.Y.

Date of Arrest: Aug. 31

Aug. 31 Charges: Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st

