License your canine; Norwalk/Nagarote show; scholarship announcement due soon; LMMM exhibit

Renew your dog license

New Norwalk dog licenses must be obtained this month for previously licensed dogs, currently unlicensed dogs, and new dogs over six months of age. The new licenses will be valid July 1 thru June 30, 2022. Renewal notices will be mailed or emailed to currently registered dog owners, according to a press release. Last year, the city issued nearly 2,400 licenses. State law requires the licensing, and owners of unlicensed dogs could be fined $75.

The cost for a license is the same as last year:

Neutered or spayed $8

Unneutered or unspayed $19

Beginning in August, $1 is added to the fee each month.

To get your new license, you can either

Mail your request and payment with a stamped self-addressed envelope to the Town Clerk, City Hall Room 102, 125 East Ave., Norwalk 06851

or

Drop off your request and payment with a stamped self-addressed envelope at the Town Clerk drop box, located outside the front doors at City Hall

or

Stop by the Town Clerk’s office, now that City Hall is open to the public. No appointment is needed, but face masks are still a must.

If your dog’s license has expired, you must show a current rabies certificate signed by a veterinarian. For new or previously unlicensed dogs, you’ll also need to show a neutering or spaying certificate.

All local rabies clinics have been cancelled by the state due to the pandemic. The Norwalk Animal Control Shelter will not issue dog licenses this year.

Come to the cabaret

A new YouTube concert “Songs for a Summer Evening – Music that Made Movies Magical” will debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 5 according to a press release. Produced to benefit The Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project, the “virtual cabaret” will feature Broadway superstar Kelli O’Hara, plus soprano Emily Rabon Hall, the Sacred Heart University Women’s Choir, and students from Norwalk, Brien McMahon, Darien, and Staples high schools.

Since 1986, The Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project has provided the small Nicaraguan village of Nagarote with elementary age tutoring, teenage after school vocational classes, teacher training, scholarships for students of all ages, a community center, and a “model farm” where sustainable techniques are taught and a portion of the yield is donated locally.

You can get the link to the concert, learn more about the Norwalk-Nagarote partnership, and offer a donation at www.sistercityproject.org.

Scholarship Fund to present 25th NHS Scholarship

Kevin’s Fund, a 501(c)(3) publicly supported charity, will announce the recipient of the $100,000 scholarship to the most outstanding senior in the Norwalk High School Class of 2021 on Friday, June 25, at the Shore & Country Club.

Since the Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Scholarship Fund’s inception 25 years ago almost $2.4 million in merit-based scholarships have been awarded to over 180 recipients.

Contact the Fund at [email protected] for ticket, sponsorship, and donation information.

New collection for LMMM

A newly arrived collection of highly vaunted Herter Brothers furniture will be displayed in the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Period Rooms, complementing other Herters woodwork already present throughout the museum. The new pieces were donated by frequent Museum visitor and avid Herter Brothers furniture collector R. Joseph Wiessinger of Belleair, Fla.

German immigrants Gustave and Christian Herter designed and built noteworthy wood furniture and cabinetry during the latter part of the 19th century, including all the furnishings for the Vanderbilt’s regal 640 5th Avenue mansion. Charles D. Mathews’ daughter Florence’s diary described some Herters furniture ordered-but-not-received due to the family’s 1929 financial losses.

A Wiessinger-donated Herters chair is displayed in the Metropolitan Museum’s American Decorative Arts Rooms. Wiessinger said, “It has been a delight to search out and find wonderful historic pieces by high quality furniture makers and then, after enjoying them in my home, to donate to museums so the public at large can see and enjoy them as well and learn about 19th century furniture.”