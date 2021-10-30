Livingston and Shanahan deserve reelection

Council Members Tom Livingston and Lisa Shanahan deserve our support for re-election to serve the residents of Norwalk’s District Neighborhoods, including West Norwalk, Rowayton, Brookside, and Village Creek.

Working as a team for the last two years, they have made a tangible difference in our neighborhoods. Their remarkable record of accomplishments is guided by their commitment to protecting our environment and preserving and improving our quality of life.

I met Tom over six years ago when he was knocking on doors in West Norwalk. He impressed me immediately, by the way he listened carefully to all I had to say and thoughtfully provided answers where he had them but more importantly expressed a keen desire to learn more about the issues and concerns of our neighborhood and explore ways to collaborate on resolutions.

He continues to demonstrate his commitment to all the residents in District E. He was among the first to respond to the West Norwalk Association’s concern over traffic re-routing from the Merritt into our local streets and the resultant speeding vehicles. As chair of the Land Use and Building Management Committee, responsible for all major city-building projects, he oversaw the completion of the addition to Ponus Middle School on time and under budget and the beginning of work at Jefferson and Cranbury.

Together with Lisa, he has worked to bring a food waste collection pilot program that has successfully diverted more than 58 tons of food waste out of the waste stream. Previously he was instrumental in enacting a ban on plastic straws and bags in Norwalk.

In the short two years that Lisa has been on the Council, she has proven to be an energetic, innovative thinker not afraid to ask critical questions. Lisa chairs the Ordinance Committee, which has worked on finalizing a noise ordinance; updating the Ethics Code, and bringing gender neutrality to the City Code.

In addition to partnering with the Fire Marshal to regulate the sale of illegal fireworks, as chair of this committee, she is addressing the outdoor dining ordinance to help our local restaurants not only survive but to also thrive and to provide thoughtful removal of trees and their replacement.

Lisa and Tom also recognize that the challenges Norwalk faces as being one of the fastest-growing cities in the state can cause growing pains. They are looking to ease the pain by promoting “smart” development that takes into consideration the unique history and diversity of Norwalk while prioritizing the quality of life

District E is fortunate to have such capable leaders and we look forward to the next two years.

Pat Tinto

West Norwalk