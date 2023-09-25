Quantcast

LMMM presents ‘Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime’

By


Bob Wirz. (Contributed)
Ron Darling. (Sportsnet New York)

Baseball talk!  Legendary NY Mets Hall-Of-Famer and Gold Glove Award winner Ron Darling  will discuss the sport with baseball journalist/author/public relations director, Bob Wirz and prominent baseball attorney Kelley Franco Throop when the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum presents “Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime.” It’s on Sunday Nov. 5 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington Street.  According to a news release, light refreshments will be on hand after the discussion. 

Get tickets at “Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime” – A panel discussion – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com).  They cost $15 for museum members, or $20 for non-members.      

Lockwood-Mathews Trustee and Lecture Committee Chair Kathy Olsen said, “We are honored to have world-renowned pitcher and game analyst Ron Darling as part of our lecture series, and I look forward to an exciting discussion with him and experts, Kelley Franco and Bob Wirtz. This is a talk not to be missed and great for people of all ages!”

Kelley Franco Throop. (Contributed)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Republicans endorse Independents, causing ‘disappointment,’ member’s exit

Read More

Norwalk photos: West Norwalk upzoning? P&Z director says no.

Norwalk plans $50M wastewater treatment upgrade to meet consent order requirements

Norwalk photos: Grumman Avenue overpass

Norwalk’s water commissions oppose Industrial Waterfront Land Use Plan

Advertisement


Recent Comments