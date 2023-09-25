LMMM presents ‘Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime’

Bob Wirz. (Contributed)

Ron Darling. (Sportsnet New York)

Baseball talk! Legendary NY Mets Hall-Of-Famer and Gold Glove Award winner Ron Darling will discuss the sport with baseball journalist/author/public relations director, Bob Wirz and prominent baseball attorney Kelley Franco Throop when the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum presents “Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime.” It’s on Sunday Nov. 5 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington Street. According to a news release, light refreshments will be on hand after the discussion.

Get tickets at “Baseball: Stories & History of America’s Favorite Pastime” – A panel discussion – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com). They cost $15 for museum members, or $20 for non-members.

Lockwood-Mathews Trustee and Lecture Committee Chair Kathy Olsen said, “We are honored to have world-renowned pitcher and game analyst Ron Darling as part of our lecture series, and I look forward to an exciting discussion with him and experts, Kelley Franco and Bob Wirtz. This is a talk not to be missed and great for people of all ages!”