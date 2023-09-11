LMMM: Tucci to discuss Manhattan’s first fine dining restaurant

Quantcast

NORWALK, Conn. – Based on his book of the same title, Max Tucci’s illustrated talk The Delmonico Way; Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York will explore the history of America’s first renowned bastion of fine dining:  Delmonico’s in lower Manhattan.  According to a news release, attendees will get a complimentary copy of the book, and will enjoy light refreshments including Tucci’s signature cocktail the New New York after the presentation.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum has teamed up with Norwalk Historical Society to sponsor the event, set for 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 5 at Mill Hill, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk.  Mansion Trustee and Lecture Committee Chair Kathy Olsen said, “I am thrilled to introduce award-winning author Max Tucci to both audiences. His fascinating book and illustrated talk will span over a century and explore history, glamor, and sublime entertaining ‘The Delmonico Way.’”

Mansion Executive Director Susan Gilgore said “As the Mansion is currently under construction, the Board of Trustees and I are very grateful to Executive Director Diane Jellerette and the Norwalk Historical Society Board for their generous collaboration and for sharing the historic Mill Hill with our audiences.”

Tickets cost $85 for members, or $95 for non-members.  Get them at “The Delmonico Way; Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York!” – Talk and Book Signing by Max Tucci – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com)

Max Tucci. (Rizzoli, NY)

