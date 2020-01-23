Lo: Norwalk needs to acquire South Norwalk land to end new school delay

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is going to start looking to acquire land in South Norwalk, to satisfy the state and get the school construction planned for the Nathaniel Ely site approved, Alan Lo said Wednesday.

Lo, Norwalk Building and Facilities Manager, predicted that the construction would not start this year.

The plan to build a new K-8 school behind the Nathaniel Ely preschool center, next to Roodner Court, requires the use of Springwood Park land. This is allowed by the state if comparably valued land is dedicated to open space use; Norwalk proposed using a West Norwalk plot for the land swap, 10 acres of land next to Norwalk Community College.

This has long inspired pushback.

Former Common Council member Sharon Stewart asked in May 2018, how the South Norwalk children would get to the new open space land in West Norwalk to play.

“You are taking a baseball field … if you want to give us more usable space, give us more usable space,” then-Council member Faye Bowman said, at the same 2018 meeting. Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) responded that she didn’t feel good about the proposed land swap until she toured the Springwood area and found it “absolutely unusable.”

The City needs 3.28 acres for its land swap, Lo wrote in 2018. The application was submitted to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) more than a year ago. Lo said in June that the state doesn’t do many land swap applications and the one staff person who handles it had retired and hadn’t been replaced yet.

Beyond DEEP, the National Parks Service has to weigh in.

In December, NPS Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton said the land swap was delaying the school project, and “this is involved in legal issues.”

“There’s a lot of state and federal requirements,” Lo said, mentioning that adjacent property had already been acquired through eminent domain. Those were 4 and 10 Tito Court, adding up to .93 acres for open space.

“It’s complicated,” Lo said. “I mean, the law department has been actively working on it, it’s not like sitting back and just waiting for things to happen. They’ve been constant communication and in the City side, we still consider continue to look at potential other options we have in terms of potential property acquisition.”

On Tuesday, Lo wrote, “{T}he City continues to seek approval from DEEP/Nation Parks Service to exchange city property located on Richards Avenue behind Norwalk Community College. However, it appears that the inclusion of property located in South Norwalk is essential in satisfying the conversion requirements. Therefore, the City will need to seek potential conversion property in South Norwalk.”

He will discuss the “need to search for possible land for acquisition” with the Council Land Use and Building Management Committee in February, he said.

So will the school construction start this summer?

“This is a long process,” Lo replied. “We have to get DEEP/NPS approval, thereafter, acquire the property(ies) before we can submit a grant application to the State for approval before June 30. I don’t anticipate that we will complete the DEEP approval process and acquire the necessary property by June 30, therefore, this project will not be submitted to State this year and construction is definitely NOT happening this year.”

The Council approved the new school construction in 2017. The South Norwalk school, once constructed, would be the new home of Columbus Magnet program, and then the existing Columbus building renovated (or replaced) to create an International Baccalaureate School.

Because the Columbus student body is expected to move into the new Ely school, the existing building cannot be addressed before the new school is built.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski on Tuesday highlighted the need for more school space, given the ever-growing school population. The shortage of middle school seats is “to great degree caused by the delay” in building the Ely school, he said, observing that the new school would house 150-200 middle school students and the existing middle schools would not be overcrowded.