Local archaeologic info to be discussed; Taney grateful for emergency help; nonprofit raises scholarship funds

In-person presentation at Mill Hill

“Native American Archaeology in the Norwalk Area” will be the topic of an in-person lecture by Norwalk Community College archaeology professor Ernest A. Wiegand at 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 9 in the Mill Hill Historic Park Old Town Meetinghouse, located at 2 East Wall St. in Norwalk, according to a press release. Wiegand, who is also an environmental consultant for land use projects that could affect archaeological sites, will discuss information from local digs that sheds light upon our area’s first human inhabitants. His presentation will be accompanied by various artifacts, and attendees are invited to share any such items which they have found.

Event sponsor Norwalk Historical Society said, “This program is in conjunction with the Norwalk Historical Society’s new exhibit, ‘Norwalk’s Changing Communities – 13,000BC – 1835,’ which was funded in part by grants from Connecticut Humanities and the City of Norwalk Historical Commission.”

Registration is mandatory, at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Walk-ins won’t be allowed.

Face masks are required. Handicapped and limited mobility parking are said to be available on site. General parking is said to be available by following the blue parking signs at the HSC building on the corner of East Wall Street and Park Street.

For more info, e-mail [email protected] org, or call (203) 846-0525.

Taney calls first responders, hospital staff, ‘heroes’

Fast action by friends and multiple Norwalk emergency response agencies saved the life of Norwalk River Valley Trail Executive Director Charlie Taney, 78, who had lost heart function, breathing, and consciousness in the throes of a sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis this past October, according to Nuvance Health. Unlike a heart attack, in which blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, sudden cardiac arrest causes death if not treated immediately.

Upon calling 911, Taney’s companions were given CPR instructions. Shortly thereafter, Norwalk Police Officer David Peterson arrived and applied an automated external defibrillator, after which Norwalk Hospital EMS paramedics and EMTs restarted Taney’s circulation via multiple defibrillations, CPR and medication. Taney, whose heart had stopped beating on its own for about 25 minutes, spent a week in the Norwalk Hospital Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit, and was then discharged.

At a recent celebratory gathering at Norwalk Hospital, Taney told members of the Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk Police Department, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Services and Norwalk 911 dispatch “There aren’t words to adequately thank everyone. It’s just incredible all the teams that came together to save this sorry old Irishman. You are all heroes. I can’t express my appreciation enough. In our home, as we go into the holidays, instead of tears there will be joy.”

Norwalk Hospital EMS Director Aaron Katz said “I had the great pleasure of meeting Mr. Taney after he recovered. He was very kind to suggest that he wanted to thank everyone involved in his rescue. Believe it or not, this is a rare event to have someone suffer this type of medical event and come out the other side. This case is an example of how rapid recognition, 911 activation, bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a high-performance, multi-tiered EMS system can save lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Kevin Eidt’s legacy continues

$150,000 worth of 2022 scholarships for Norwalk High School students will be awarded by Kevin’s Fund, a 501(c)(3) program honoring NHS 1996 co-valedictorian Kevin M. Eidt who died from cardiac arrest while a freshman at Boston College, according to a press release. The Eidt’s family and friends had created the fund as a one-time event, but instead it became an ongoing annual program, awarding over $2.5 million in scholarships since its 1996 inception.

Here's the 2022 scholarship breakdown:

$100,000 Norwalk High School scholarship, to be presented on Friday April 29, 2022. For 17 consecutive years the recipient of this scholarship has received at least $100,000.

$14,500 ~ Boston College School of Management Fulton Leadership Society scholarship

$2,500 ~ Norwalk High School Distinguished Speaker scholarship

$2,000 ~ Boston College Emerging Leader Program scholarship

$2,000 ~ Norwalk High School – Boston College scholarship

$1,000 ~ Norwalk High School Marching Band scholarship

$1,000 ~ Norwalk High School Jazz scholarship

$1,000 ~ Norwalk High School Orchestra scholarship

$1,000 ~ Norwalk High School Student-Athlete scholarship

An additional “Legacy Scholarship Program” will be spread across:

The NHS band. Members wore a Kevin’s Fund patch on their show shirts during the 2021 marching season, and will continue to wear the patch on all future band show shirts. The spring concert will feature a Trumpet Lullaby performance honoring Kevin’s senior year concert solo.

The NHS 2021-22 yearbook, where a page will honor Kevin and the fund.

The NHS National Honor Society Kevin M. Eidt Chapter, whose members will spend two of their required service hours at local charitable organization Person-To-Person, commemorating Kevin’s soup kitchen volunteer work. The Society members will wear new Honor Society shirts with a patch dedicated to Kevin, while performing

25 community service acts culminating in a group activity dubbed “Kevin’s Day of Service.”

The City of Norwalk, with various options “under active consideration by the Mayor.”

Info regarding the scholarship presentation and benefit dinner dance is expected to be mailed in late January. The Kevin’s Fund website is: Kevin’s Fund (kevinsfund.org).