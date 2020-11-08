Lockwood Mathews, humanist film and cards for hospitalized kids

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Get creative and spread joy this season

Your homemade handcrafted holiday cards can brighten the season for hospitalized children nationwide. “Cards For Hospitalized Kids” (CFHK), a 9-year-old nonprofit, has distributed more than 100,000 such cards to kids in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses in all 50 states. From Thursday Nov. 12 until Tuesday Dec. 1, the Norwalk Historical Society will accept donated cards and then mail them to CFHK, ensuring timely holiday delivery.

Card making guidelines and suggestions are at http://www.cardsforhospitalizedkids.com/, and also www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. The cards should be placed in the Holiday Card Mailbox located under the porch at the side door of the Historical Society Museum. The Museum is the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department at 125 East Ave. More info is said to be available by calling (203) 846 0525.

Announcing a short film with a big message

Leaving God, a short film telling the true story of an ad campaign which successfully promoted a famous New York City church while causing the campaign’s creator to lose his faith in God, will be presented by Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) via Zoom at 7 p.m. Saturday Dec. 5, according to a press release. The film won the 2017 Best Film Award at the Hollywood International Documentary Festival. A live Q & A with the film’s creator John Follis will follow the screening. Free registration is here. The Leaving God trailer is here. To learn about HFFC, visit www.hffcct.org

LMMM Board adds three new members

Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum has added three new members to its Board of Trustees, according to a press release.

Attorney Gary Lorusso, a longstanding real estate specialist at law firm Tierney, Zullo, and Murphy rejoins the Board, having previously served from 1999-2003. Lorusso’s interest in the mansion dates back to his stint as a paper boy whose route included the venerable landmark. He also serves on the Board of rehabilitation organization Keystone House.

Norwalk Selectman and former Common Council member Shannon O’Toole Giandurco is Executive Assistant at Westport private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners. Previously, she served as Executive Assistant to the President of the Norwalk Hospital Foundation. Giandurco began her career supporting executive team members at Stew Leonard’s,

Charles Nystrom negotiates collective bargaining agreements and researches allied health professions for a large New York City healthcare workers union. Nystrom is a family man who enjoys art, music, and the outdoors.

“Our new Trustees will bring their professional knowledge and diverse backgrounds and expertise to the Board and each of them will be veritable assets to this institution, ” Museum Board Chairman Patsy Brescia said. Located at 295 West Avenue, the Museum is a National Historic Landmark. Info on tours and programs is at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail [email protected], or (203) 838-9799.

Christmas playtime and Christmas history offered at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

Christmas Playtime at the Mansion is a new exhibit set to run at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Wednesday Nov. 11-Sunday Jan. 3, according to a press release. The Museum’s newly-restored collection of dolls plus several vintage toys will recreate Victorian era playtime in the mansion, where children played on the third floor from 1868 to 1938. Christmas trees decorated with period ornaments, a dining table with antique setings, toys loaned by the Wilton Historical Society, and Victorian gowns curated by Stacey Danielson will be displayed.

The Mansion’s grand staircase will be embellished by The Silk Touch owner Danna DiElsi, while interior designer Victoria Vandamm will provide contemporary tree decoration.

Tours will be at noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at https://www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs/

The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England will be delved into by Christmas historian Ken Turino in a virtual presentation followed by a Q & A at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6.

Turino, a Tufts University adjunct professor, will chronicle the gradual metamorphosis of the holiday from its earliest form to its place in today’s culture. Admission is free here. Information about Professor Turino’s work is here.