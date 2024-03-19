Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum kicks off 2024 lecture series

NYPL, Plaza Hotel, 1890-1905 (NY Public Library)

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will open its 2024 lecture series with another of its colorful backward glances at nineteenth century America, on Sunday, April 14. In Grand & Standing: Iconic 19th Century Hotels, celebrated archivist Diedre Duncan, who has worked for the Waldorf Astoria and Plaza Hotels, discusses the emergence and development of these and other opulent venues. According to a news release, such luxury hotels were “a uniquely American invention” seeing “unparalleled growth and use in New York City.”

Museum Trustee Kathy Olsen, who chairs the 2024 lecture series said, “On and off, between 1853 and the 1880s, the Mathews family resided in NYC hotels. Ms. Dinnigan will introduce to our audience the history of some of the most celebrated hotels and this fascinating 19th century way of life.”

The event, which includes light refreshments following Duncan’s presentation is planned for Sunday April 14, at 2 p.m. at Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s Multimedia Gallery, located at 303 West Avenue in Norwalk. Tickets are $15 for the museum’s members or $20 for non-members and can be purchased in advance here.

More details are available at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum website.