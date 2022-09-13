Lockwood Mathews Museum Day; Art Space; Nuvance; DPW open house

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

You can get free admission to Norwalk’s famous Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum during Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual nationwide “Museum Day,” Saturday Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. according to a news release. You’ll need to show a ticket—download and print it for free at: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum/lockwood-mathews-mansion-museum/.

The Mansion’s current featured exhibit, Lynne Zacek Bassett’s “Making It Last: Sustainable Fashion in Victorian America” compares the 19th century’s fashion industry with that of today, aligning with this year’s Museum Day theme “The American Experience.”

Museum Day is said to “emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.”

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is located in Mathews Park at 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Their phone is (203) 838-9799, email [email protected], website www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Art Space offers free workshop for kids

A free two-day artist workshop for students aged 7-18 at the Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Ave., is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday Sept. 17-18 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. according to a news release. Conducted by Iyaba Ibo Mandingo in tandem with his Art Space exhibition “Where Do We Go From Here,” the workshop will explore West Afrikan puppetry, a medium in which costumed puppeteers masquerade as puppets (like Big Bird does on Sesame Street). Participants will give a public presentation at the close of the Sept. 18 session.

Registration is required at www.thenorwalkartspace.org/book-online. Attendance is limited to 15 students. For further info, email [email protected] or call them at (203) 252-2840. The Art Space is handicap accessible, with a ramp and an elevator.

Nuvance workshops

Medically speaking: Strategies and techniques by which patients can maximize good outcomes will be put forth by Nuvance Health’s Chief Experience Officer Steve Meth and Mt. Sinai Hospital pediatric cardiologist David Ezon in a free seven-part monthly Zoom “Patient Empowerment Workshop” debuting on Thursday Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. According to a news release, subsequent monthly installments will occur at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through March 2023. Here’s the full syllabus:

Thursday Sept. 15: “Making Decisions in the Dark.” How to make the right choice when you don’t have all the facts.

Thursday Oct. 20: “Finding Strength in Stressful Times.” You can learn to push forward and find peace.

Thursday Nov. 17: “Creating a Listening Space.” How to help your doctor see you and your needs fully.

Thursday Dec. 15: “Building a Shared Mindset.” How to engage your providers so you consider all the options and know what to expect.

Thursday Jan. 19: “Keeping Safe through Chaos.” How to stay safe and respond to mistakes.

Thursday Feb. 16: “ROCK Your World (Research, Organize, Connect, and Kindle).” You can be the power broker doctors need to deliver the care you deserve.

Thursday Mar. 16: “Mindfulness Practice Session.” Practice meditation so you can keep composed when the world is spinning.

“I am thrilled to partner with Dr. Ezon to strengthen our patients’ toolkits to be even more effective partners in care. Access to more information via our mobile devices doesn’t necessarily equate to better decision-making in emotionally challenging physician and patient encounters,” Meth said. “Dr. Ezon’s lived expertise and thoughtful reflections shine as we share digestible techniques to approach some of the most concerning and common challenges patients face as they receive increasingly complex care. I encourage all who are interested in receiving better care, or to ensure your advocacy for a loved one is better received, to join one or more of these workshops with an appetite to share and learn.”

To join the Zoom meeting:

https://nuvancehealth.zoom.us/j/97335241496?pwd=aWVWZmxtK0U2VzZ1Ukh4ckdnWkthdz09

Meeting ID: 973 3524 1496

Passcode: 682373

Dial in: (646) 558-8656

Touch a truck

How do Norwalk’s fire, police, public works and emergency medical service personnel go about their day? Find out at the city’s Annual Open House/Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon (rain or shine) at the Public Works Center and Fire Department Training Tower, 15 South Smith St., where department personnel will offer a window into their operations. A news release promises “activities, giveaways, and demonstrations for all ages,” plus “light packaged refreshments.”

When you attend, you can help needy Norwalkers by bringing some non-perishable food items for the Open Door Food Pantry. Tuna, pasta and sauce, soup, and kid-friendly snacks are suggested. Previous Annual Open House attendees donated roughly 800 pounds of food.

Address questions to Customer Service at (203) 854-3200, or email customer [email protected]