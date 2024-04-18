Looking for some environmental champions…

Deadline for Aquarion’s 14th annual Environmental Champion Awards is May 3. (Photo credit: Aquarion.)

The nomination period is underway for Aquarion Water Company’s 14th annual Environmental Champion Awards. The public is invited to designate environmentally-conscious individuals, businesses, and nonprofits worthy of consideration. According to a news release, Adult, Nonprofit Organization, and Business category winners will each designate an environmental nonprofit that will get a $5,000 grant in the winner’s honor. The Student category winner will be awarded $1,000.

The nomination deadline is Friday May 3. The nomination form and full details are at Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards (aquarionwater.com).

Aquarion President Donald Morrissey said “This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Environmental Champion Awards, a testament to the strong public support for environmental stewardship. We are thrilled to recognize the extraordinary achievements of those who go above and beyond in their efforts to protect Connecticut’s natural resources. The passion and dedication of Connecticut’s environmental volunteers inspire us all and underscore the importance of collective action in safeguarding our environment. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable individuals, companies, nonprofit organizations, and students for their contributions to our state’s environment.”

According to a press release Bridgeport-based Aquarion, an Eversource subsidiary, is New England’s largest investor-owned water utility.