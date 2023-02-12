Love Inside a Ruin – Tyre Nichols
(Inspired by Yehuda Amichai’s poem, Advice for Good Love)
And advice for a horrible, no-good tragedy: with
The terrible, no-good tragedy left over
From the previous one,
Make impossible demands of the victim,
Then with what is left of those demands,
Make a horrible, no-good tragedy again,
And go on like that
Until nothing remains.
And advice for numbness: with
A nation’s numbness left over
From the previous ones
Make a young man cry, Mom, Mom
Then what is left of that young man’s death
Make a new numbness again
And go on like that
Until nothing remains.
And advice for horrible police beatings: with
the horrible beatings leftover
from the previous one
Make a new fist bump for yourself,
Then with what is left of your fist bump,
Embrace compassion
And go on like that
Until only understanding remains.
And advice for a good photograph: with
the good photo left over
from the previous one
capture a new sunset for someone other than yourself
then with what is left from that sunset
make a good photograph again
and go on like
That is until Tyre’s portfolio is teeming with life.
And advice for human kindness: with
a human kindness leftover
From the previous one
Build a positive intention for yourself
Then with what is left of that positive intention
Make another human kindness again
And go on like
that until only love remains.