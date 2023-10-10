LWV offers candidate forums

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, left; Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano, right.

You can prepare yourself to vote in Norwalk’s upcoming municipal elections by hearing the candidates’ views at three separate upcoming League of Women Voters of Norwalk forums. There’s no charge to attend, and audience Q&A will be included in each forum according to a news release.

Public concerns associated with Norwalk’s explosive growth to more than 90,000 residents signal the likelihood of a higher voter turnout than in previous elections.

Common Council At-Large Candidates – Thursday Oct. 19 from 7 until 9 p.m. at City Hall Community Room, located at 125 East Ave. *

Mayoral and Common Council District Candidates – Thursday Oct. 26 from 7 until 9 p.m. at Congregation Beth El, located at 109 East Ave. *