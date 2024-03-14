Major league merger in local youth baseball

Norwalk baseball fans take note: Little League (including Rowayton Little League Extension) is merging with Cal Ripken Baseball to create “Norwalk Youth Baseball,” a new informal umbrella organization that is expected to double the number of spring and summer travel tournament teams. The plan includes an intermediate division for players aged 11-13, using 50/70 fields.

Norwalk Cal Ripken Baseball President Vinny Mangiacopra said “By blending the strengths of both Little League and Cal Ripken Baseball, we’re poised to provide our youth with expanded opportunities for growth, competition, and enjoyment of the game, unifying all of Norwalk, with less limitations.”

Norwalk Little League President Rob Riddell said “This initiative represents an exciting evolution in Norwalk’s youth baseball landscape, drawing on the rich traditions of Little League and the competitive edge of Cal Ripken Baseball to offer something truly special for our players.”

Brien McMahon High School Varsity Baseball Coach Steve Buckett said “We’re excited to embark on this journey, leveraging the legacy of Little League and the strategic vision of Cal Ripken Baseball to create a vibrant, inclusive baseball program that serves every young player in Norwalk,”

Norwalk High School Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Mitchell said “This collaborative approach not only prepares our athletes for the competitive demands of today’s high school baseball expectations, it also fosters a sense of unity and pride within the Norwalk baseball community.”

Registration and details are at Norwalk Youth Baseball.