Quantcast

Make an Impact! NewsMatch-Thanks & Gratitude, A Message to our Readers! Please do not let this one go unread.

By


Dear Reader,

Do you wake up most mornings and check Nancy On Norwalk? Come on…admit it, you do! And we love that you do & we are thankful for YOU.

As the holiday season approaches, we at Nancy On Norwalk are reaching out to our valued community to ask for your support. Now, through December 31, your contribution can make an even greater impact. Thanks to NewsMatch, every donation you make, up to $1,000, will be doubled, helping us get one step closer to our $75,000 campaign goal.

Nancy On Norwalk is committed to being your go-to source for local community news. We strive to keep you informed about the issues that matter most to you, offering a unique perspective on the events shaping our community. Your support enables us to continue this vital work.

But that’s not all – NewsMatch is also extending its generosity to new recurring monthly donations. By choosing to support us on a monthly basis, you amplify your impact over time, providing a sustainable source of funding for independent journalism in our community.

We understand that during this giving season, you may be inundated with requests from various organizations, each vying for your attention and support. As Board Members of Nancy On Norwalk, we are proud of the work we do, and we hope that, as a reader who values the content we provide, you’ll consider making a donation today.

Your contribution will directly contribute to the quality and depth of local news coverage, ensuring that Nancy On Norwalk remains a vital resource for our community. Whether it’s breaking news, investigative reporting, or community events, your support helps us continue to deliver the high-quality journalism you rely on.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to double the impact of your donation and help us reach our campaign goal. 

Thank you for being a valued member of the Nancy On Norwalk community. Your support is crucial to our continued success, and we are grateful for every contribution, big or small.

Please donate using the link: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/bYBSTaslh_3wXdEHKfFgOw

Happy Thanksgiving!

With Gratitude,

Nancy On Norwalk Board of Directors

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Convicted felon accused of leaving gun at Post Road Diner

Read More

Council limits leaf blower usage, plans ban in 2027, pending technology improvements

A look inside Norwalk’s 2023 property revaluation 

Wall Street Theater looks to recapitalize and settle loan with Patriot Bank

Council creates fund to direct collected monies toward affordable housing

Advertisement


Recent Comments