Makin’ (Good) Waves

(Bob Giolitto)

Covid had hit. David Hoffman and Bela Matos wanted to start a new business, a daunting task at that time. So they bought a food truck, vintage 1987, refurbished it, and Makin’ Waves was born. Dave and Bela landed at the Rowayton train station and have been there ever since, serving fresh coffee and homemade breakfast and lunch.

Open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Makin’ Waves fills a void for not only Dave and Bela, but for commuters as well.

(Bob Giolitto)

Muffins are baked fresh daily, the mainstay being the blueberry muffin, which customers insisted be a permanent menu item. On any given day the special might be Bela’s homemade biscotti or a Portuguese Malasada, similar to a French beignet but, in Dave’s words, “so much better!” (He’s right.) There might be fresh-baked breads such as banana coconut, pumpkin, cinnamon raisin and so on, offered by the slice or the loaf. Freshly made egg sandwiches with cheese, sausage, bacon, etc. are popular.

The coffee they serve is from Norwalk’s own Silvermine Coffee Roasters. And there’s a daily quiz posted on a blackboard that also lists specials. Dave added one on a whim and now their customers bring them their suggestions.

Lunch features items such as an 8 oz. Angus burger, fish ‘n chips, wings, and more. And Makin’ Waves caters: private parties, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, morning-after-wedding breakfasts, corporate events, carnivals, festivals, and charity events.