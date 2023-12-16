Quantcast
Man arrested, charged with not registering as a sex offender

By


Maurice Thomas-Riley, 28, of 18 Prospect St. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man was arrested on a warrant Thursday and charged with 11 counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Norwalk Police said.

  • Arrested: Maurice Thomas-Riley, 28, of 18 Prospect St., Apt. C11
  • Charges: Eleven (11) counts of Failure to Register (Sex Offender)
  • Bond: $75,000
  • Court date: Dec. 29

“The investigation stemmed from the Connecticut State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit notifying the Norwalk Police Department of eleven (11) separate violations that occurred over a 2.5-year period,” the news release said.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    https://vimeo.com/869933285
