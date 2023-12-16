Man arrested, charged with not registering as a sex offender

Maurice Thomas-Riley, 28, of 18 Prospect St. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man was arrested on a warrant Thursday and charged with 11 counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Maurice Thomas-Riley, 28, of 18 Prospect St., Apt. C11

Maurice Thomas-Riley, 28, of 18 Prospect St., Apt. C11 Charges : Eleven (11) counts of Failure to Register (Sex Offender)

: Eleven (11) counts of Failure to Register (Sex Offender) Bond : $75,000

: $75,000 Court date: Dec. 29

“The investigation stemmed from the Connecticut State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit notifying the Norwalk Police Department of eleven (11) separate violations that occurred over a 2.5-year period,” the news release said.