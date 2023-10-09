Man assaulted SoNo bar manager with stolen gun, Norwalk Police say

(Norwalk Police Department)

Tavis Vazquez, 23, of Stratford. (Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police who quickly responded to an early Sunday report of an armed man fighting with the manager of a SoNo bar near police headquarters, on the upper deck of the Haviland Street parking lot, broke up a brawl and chased one suspect on foot, a news release said. The suspect dropped a stolen gun while fleeing and was arrested without incident.

Tavis Vazquez, 23, of Stratford had struck the SOHO bar manager in the head with the gun, police said. Another stolen gun was found in his car, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Four arrests were made in the 1:02 a.m. 911 call, the release said:

Arrested: Tavis Vazquez, 23, of 77 Marchant Drive, Stratford

Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a firearm, threatening in the first degree, interfering with a police officer, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a firearm without a permit

$500,000 Court Date: Oct. 23

Arrested: Misael Diaz, 19, of 482 Franklin Ave., Stratford

Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity magazine, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm

$250,000 Court Date: Oct. 23

Arrested: Naistheisha Ramos, 24, of 458 Woodend Road, Stratford

Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of a large capacity magazine

$250,000 Court Date: Oct. 23

Arrested: Kaitlin Curtiss, 18, of 50 Minor Cross St., Stratford

Charges: Breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with a police officer

$2,000 Court Date: Oct. 23

Officers who “arrived almost immediately” first separated the people who were fighting, then provided medical aid to the victim and detained Diaz and Curtiss, the news release said. They learned that Vazquez was attempting to flee in a vehicle; as officers surrounded the vehicle Vazquez ran.

The gun he dropped while fleeing was a Glock 45 with a high-capacity magazine, stolen in Shelton, the news release said. The second firearm found in the car was a Smith & Wesson M&P 40 with a high-capacity magazine. Officers also found loose ammunition, a stun gun, 465 grams of marijuana, 39.5 grams of mushrooms, THC gummies, scales and packaging materials for distribution of narcotics.

