Man found dead in Long Island Sound

A dead man was found Sunday floating in Long Island Sound off Norwalk, Norwalk Police said.

The 911 call reporting the body came in at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, a news release said. The Norwalk Police Marine Unit located the man and recovered the body. The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are investigating and trying to determine his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or by email at: [email protected].