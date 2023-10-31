Man found dead in Long Island Sound

A dead man was found Sunday floating in Long Island Sound off Norwalk, Norwalk Police said.
The 911 call reporting the body came in at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, a news release said. The Norwalk Police Marine Unit located the man and recovered the body. The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are investigating and trying to determine his identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or by email at: [email protected].
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.