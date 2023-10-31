Quantcast
,

Man found dead in Long Island Sound

By


A dead man was found Sunday floating in Long Island Sound off Norwalk, Norwalk Police said.

The 911 call reporting the body came in at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, a news release said. The Norwalk Police Marine Unit located the man and recovered the body. The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are investigating and trying to determine his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or by email at: [email protected].

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Comments

    Leave a Reply

    sponsored advertisement

    Advertisement


    Donate today!

    We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

    Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

    Make a donation
    Advertisement


    Popular Stories

    NRG sells Manresa Island to Argent Ventures

    Read More

    Rilling, Scicchitano duke it out in League Mayoral Debate

    Norwalk political notes: Mushak exits; Federal thoughts

    One thing we can all agree on

    NPS to offer vegan lunch options

    Advertisement


    Recent Comments

    Advertisement