Man shot Saturday on Fairfield Avenue

(File photo)

A man was shot Saturday evening on Fairfield Avenue, Norwalk Police said. Officers found him on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen; he was taken to Norwalk Hospital and was in stable condition after surgery, according to the news release.

The 7:21 p.m. call reported that a man had been shot in the parking lot at 36 Fairfield Ave., according to the release.

Officers searched for the suspect with the assistance of a Police K9 handler, the news release said. Officers and detectives canvassing the area found two shell casings. Detectives are actively investigating and reviewing video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at: [email protected]