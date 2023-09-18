Man stabbed Sunday on Ely Avenue

Jose Luis Pineda-Rodriguez. (Norwalk Police Department)

A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon on Ely Avenue, Norwalk Police said. Another man has been arrested and charged.

The incident is not connected to Saturday night’s shooting on Ely Avenue, Lt. Tomasz Podgorski said.

The 911 call about a man stabbed in front of 23 Ely Ave. came in at 2:02 p.m., the news release said. Multiple officers responded; some aided the victim, who had been stabbed on the right side of his abdomen, and others investigated. A suspect, Jose Luis Pineda-Rodrigues, was found in close proximity. Officers also found a crime scene.

The victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital. Pineda-Rodrigues was arrested.

Arrested: Jose Luis Pineda-Rodriguez

Charges: Assault in the First Degree

Bond: $100,000

Court Date: Oct. 3

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Imparato at 203-854-3190.