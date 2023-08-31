Mandy Patinkin to appear in Westport

Mandy Patinkin. (Joan Marcus)

NORWALK, Conn. — Superstar Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by renowned pianist Adam Ben-David, will perform in concert at Westport Country Playhouse at 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 28. The show “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive,” will intersperse Broadway favorites with material from such pop songscribes as Randy Newman, Harry Chapin, and Rufus Wainwright—plus highlights from recent Nonesuch recordings Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018.

In addition to his musical career, Patinkin has appeared in over 40 feature films and hundreds of TV shows including an Emmy-winning role in the CBS series “Chicago Hope.” His portrayal of Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita won a Tony, and he was Tony-nominated for his starring role in Sunday in the Park with George.

Tickets to the concert cost $175 and $150. Get them at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6169/6171. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; you’ll find more info at Westport Country Playhouse (westportplayhouse.org), or by calling the box office at (203)227-4177.

The show’s sponsors are Roz and Bud Siegel.