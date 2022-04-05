Manresa eyesore disappears; Wink’s lawyer plans to get bond lowered; NFD concern

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk politically-related news for you:

Duff doesn’t reply to email from press, instead contacts NRG – zip, problem is gone

Benjamin Cherner, a South Norwalk resident, was appalled last week by what he described as “an extremely bright blue strobe light” coming from the entrance to the NRG plant on Manresa Island. His first step was to call Norwalk Police. Frustrated by that effort, he tried NancyOnNorwalk.

Cherner said the light was coming from a portable trailer with solar panels directly across from his house and was “extremely annoying.” Police had come and “inspected and told me what I already knew… I was told to call Eversource?”

Reached Thursday, Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said Eversource had nothing to do with it.

NRG bought the 144-acre Manresa Island in 1999. It was inundated by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the power plant was subsequently decommissioned.

NoN emailed State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) and NPD media relations officers, seeking an explanation.

“The small trailer is parked ‘in-side’ the Manresa fence, and is private security equipment with cameras mounted atop the pole. The blue small LED light appears to be motion and/or proximity activated and warns that a trespassing subject is being video recorded. The panels are solar panels,” Sgt. Joseph Dinho replied.

Duff did not reply.

Cherner said Friday that the trailer was still there “but they have apparently disabled all the light functions.”

“The blue ‘small’ led light may have 2 settings, the initial intense Guantanamo strobe setting they used on Thursday night is not appropriate for residential areas,” he said. “…Not sure how many lights or settings this thing has but last Thursday I saw a white led panel lit up as well as the bright blue strobe at the top of the mast. They seem to be beefing up security since attention has been focused on the Walk Bridge project? Anyway they must have turned off the lights when they realized it was not appropriate for any residential area?”

Dinho said he didn’t know if police had contacted NRG.

On Monday, an unsolicited email arrived from NRG spokesperson Dave Schrader:

“NRG recently installed a new video security system at its Manresa site, designed to help ensure the safety and well-being of surrounding residents and property. The system came equipped with flashing blue lights and sound activated motion sensors as safety options. Unfortunately, we did not realize that the blue lights would be such a disruption to neighbors. The lights have been turned off. We apologize to our neighbors for the inconvenience this caused.”

Cherner said he’d heard from Duff, who emailed him the statement, saying, “This comes from NRG after I reached out to them.”

“The lights were only on for one night,” Cherner said to NoN. “…Thank you so much for your help and contacting Bob to get NRG to turn the lights off.”

‘More to the story’

A lawyer defending a former Norwalk election official accused of murder plans to argue that her bail should be reduced.

On Feb. 16, Judge Gary White increased Ellen Wink’s bond from the original $1 million to $2.5 million, due to video evidence presented by Norwalk Police. The victim, Kurt Lametta, took the video with his cell phone and it shows her shooting him five times, Lt. Art Weisberger and Detective John Sura said in court documents.

“We’re examining the video and we think there are inconsistencies between the description of what occurred and the video, first of all, and our investigators are looking into it,” Attorney Stephan Seegar said Wednesday. “Secondly, we plan to revisit the issue of bail in the next couple of weeks, based on the fact that video was used to have bail increased.”

Police found the 54-year-old Lametta dead Feb. 20 after being summoned to 16 Nelson Ave. by Wink, then-Norwalk Deputy Republican Registrar and Lametta’s landlord.

“Wink spontaneously uttered that she used the gun five times, and she knows she’s getting arrested,” Weisberger and Sura said in an affidavit. “…The subsequent investigation revealed that Wink had an ongoing feud with Lametta due to Lametta not paying rent and being a problem tenant in general.”

The video begins with Lametta asking Wink “how she thinks she has the right to come into his house without any notice,” the officers state. She is in the kitchen, appearing to be several feet away. “Just as Wink turns around and appears to walk away from Lametta, two gunshots are heard and Wink is heard saying, ‘You Bastard’ as she proceeds to walk toward Lametta through the kitchen while firing a handgun at Lametta. Wink is seen on video clearly holding a gun, fires five shots at Lametta who eventually runs into the living room and collapses. The video also shows Wink picking up the phone after Lametta collapses, walks outside and throws the phone into the bushes where it was recovered by Officer Curran.”

The prosecution sought to keep the video confidential.

Seegar said Wink is entitled to a probable cause hearing, which he will initiate. The video will become public.

“I think that this is generally not the open and shut case that was presented by the prosecutor on the last bail hearing,” Seegar said. “There’s a lot more to the story.”

Wink is being held at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic.

Fire engines said to need replacing

Norwalk Fire Chief Gino Gatto recently told the Norwalk Fire Commission that the $1.35 million the city has thus far allocated for two new fire engines in the 2023 capital budget will likely be insufficient.

Gatto said prices for fire apparatus have risen 13% since “the numbers were even put together.”

It typically takes two years to get a fire apparatus built, Gatto said.

The call volume is up, in Norwalk and across the region, Assistant Fire Chief Ed McCabe said.

“Looking at the cumulative statistics so far for this year, we’re at 1283 incidents and a total of 2007 runs. So that’s already up 318 incidents from last year and up 544 runs,” McCabe said.

“A concern looking forward is the condition of the fleet, especially the spares, which are older, and some of the older Frontline engines,” McCabe said. “… It just underlines the need to stay on target with our replacement program. Because the trucks are doing more calls than they were back when those replacement schedules were put in place.”

Mayor Harry Rilling, who is also a fire commissioner, suggested that Gatto might want to move a fire engine replacement cost planned for 2025 up a year, considering how long it takes to get an engine replaced.

NoN reporter Harold F. Cobin contributed to this story.