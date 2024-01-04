Manresa power plant lights back to normal after disturbing neighbors over weekend

A view of the Manresa Island smokestack, seen Wednesday from Yost Road. (John Levin)

South Norwalk residents report feeling dismayed this weekend when the lights on the Manresa Island power plant smokestack suddenly became brighter, what one called a strobe light effect.

An Argent Ventures representative said Wednesday that there was a malfunction and the problem has been addressed. The lights are back to their normal intensity, residents agreed.

Aviation law requires obstruction lighting on structures such as Manresa’s 300-foot-high smokestack, to allow pilots to avoid hitting the structure. They can be red lights that either turn on and off slowly or remain constantly lit, or white xenon flash lamps. The flashers aren’t generally used in urban areas.

Argent bought the 125-acre Manresa property and its defunct power plant in October.

Over the weekend, NancyOnNorwalk received two emails from South Norwalk residents complaining about the bright lights.

“According to my observation and several neighbors, the lights on the Manresa smokestack have been noticeably brighter in the past few days,” a Village Creek resident said Saturday.

“I can’t imagine that people in that neighborhood aren’t more bothered than I am, but I have a view of it and these new lights blink all night into my bedroom. Why did they do this? The red lights they had were fine,” one said.

An Argent Ventures representative said employee Clay McPhail is in charge of the Norwalk property.

McPhail said Argent had an electrical issue at the plant over the weekend but the lights were operating normally as of Monday. “We are working with our electrical contractor to determine why we had the temporary malfunction.”



He further explained, “There was a bright white flashing light instead of the lower intensity red lights at night. I believe the was the alarm signal lighting that is the system default to alert for certain electrical malfunctions. The system was successfully reset and we are continuing to troubleshoot to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”



Both residents subsequently confirmed that the lights are back to normal.