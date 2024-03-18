Quantcast
March Chamber of Commerce events: Women in Business, Himes in public discussion

By


“Inspire! Women in Business-Meet & Mingle”

Network and hobnob with successful businesswomen when the Greater Norwalk Chamber presents “Inspire! Women in Business-Meet & Mingle” on Thursday March 21 from 5 until 7 p.m. at 501 Merritt 7 in Norwalk. Radio personality Anna Zap will host, welcoming Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, Fairfield County Community Foundation Mendi Blu Paca, Norwalk Business Development and Tourism Director Sabrina Godeski, and other Norwalk-area female movers and shakers. A news release promises wine and light fare. Chamber members admission costs $25. Register at Greater Norwalk Chamber.

Harry Carey to lead public discussion with Representative Jim Himes

U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT4) will state his views on issues affecting Connecticut and the nation overall when he talks to Greater Norwalk Chamber Government Affairs VP Harry Carey in a public discussion on Thursday March 28 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at Stepping Stones Museum, Mathews Park, 303 West Avenue, Norwalk.   According to a news release, Himes will take questions from the audience.  Admission charge is $30 for Chamber members, or $45 for non-members. 

Register for these events at Greater Norwalk Chamber.

