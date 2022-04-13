Maritime Aquarium, Earth Day, a Walk/Run

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Maritime Aquarium is finalist for national honor

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is the only aquarium among the 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, according to a news release. It’s the Aquarium’s second year as a finalist for what is described as “the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries.” The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), said to be the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums, has bestowed the award for over 25 years.

Winners will be announced in early June. Only one other Connecticut institution is in the running: The Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury.

Aquarium CEO Jason Pattis said, “We thank IMLS for again affirming the positive values that The Maritime Aquarium contributes to the cultural, educational, economic and environmental well-being of the community in Norwalk and the region. To be recognized two years in a row speaks to the resilience and commitment of the team here at the Aquarium, especially as the pandemic challenged our very survival and yet we expanded our educational programs, opened new exhibits and created new initiatives to address societal priorities toward diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.”

IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said “So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal. Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk fans are encouraged to share stories, pictures, and videos via the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and you can also engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.

The Aquarium website is www.maritimeaquarium.org. The IMS site is www.imls.gov.

Visit Mill Hill for Earth Day

A free Earth Day exhibition at Mill Hill Historic Park can be enjoyed on Saturday Apr. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. according to a news release from sponsor Norwalk Historical Society. Located at 2 East Wall St., the park is a short walk from the planned Earth Day Celebration on the Norwalk Green.

Some highlights:

“ Norwalk’s Changing Communities 13,000 BC – 1835,” curated by Elizabeth Pratt Fox, offers an interactive look at the early indigenous population, the Europeans’ arrival, and subsequent events leading up to the start of the industrial age. Hands-on games and activities are included.

13,000 BC – 1835,” curated by Elizabeth Pratt Fox, offers an interactive look at the early indigenous population, the Europeans’ arrival, and subsequent events leading up to the start of the industrial age. Hands-on games and activities are included. The restored Governor Fitch Law Office , curated by Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock, in which “all rooms including the Governor’s office room, the clerk’s garret bedroom, the kitchen and storage cellar have been reinterpreted” to accurately represent life in the late 1700s.

, curated by Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock, in which “all rooms including the Governor’s office room, the clerk’s garret bedroom, the kitchen and storage cellar have been reinterpreted” to accurately represent life in the late 1700s. The circa 1826 Downtown District One-Room Schoolhouse, where old photos, original documents and period textbooks reveal Norwalk’s education methods from 1650 through 1870. Curator is Reyman-Lock, with design by Scott Kuykendall.

Other Mill Hill attractions include unique New England gravestone art in the city’s third oldest burying ground, a colonial herb garden, and “historic interpretive signs that dot the landscape.”

There is handicap/limited mobility parking on site. For general parking, follow the blue signs at the HSC building on the corner of East Wall and Park Street.

More info is said to be at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, Email questions to [email protected] or call (203) 846-0525.

Whittingham Cancer Center Walk & Run

The eighteenth annual C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center Walk & Run, celebrating the Whittingham Center’s twenty-fifth anniversary, is planned for Saturday May 14 at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, with the 5k run at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 3k walk at 10:30 a.m. according to a news release.

The cost is $25 for an adult age 18 and up plus up to two guests and a tee shirt. There’s no charge for child runners aged 17 or younger plus up to three guests. Donations are tax deductible and are said to go toward “programs and services such as nurse navigation and patient experience enhancements.” If you don’t plan to walk or run on May 14, you can still to donate to the event or to a team or buy a tribute sign or balloon ribbon. Register and donate at nuvancehealth.org/nhwalkrun.

Learn about the Whittingham Center at Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital | Nuvance Health. Info about Nuvance Health cancer care is at Cancer Care | Nuvance Health.