Maritime Aquarium events include ‘Ok2berfest Cruises,’ teacher weekend, 4D film

The Maritime Aquarium’s “Ok2berfest Cruises” co-sponsored by Norwalk Seaport Association and Two Roads Brewing shove off at 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 21 and Saturday Oct. 28 according to a news release. Passengers will see distant views of the Norwalk Islands’ fall foliage while enjoying specialty beers from Two Road and, German-inspired small bites. You’ll be asked for ID proving that you’re at least 21. Dress warmly and bring a jacket. Tickets are said to be at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Aquarium “Member Mornings,” held the second Saturday of every month enable members to enter an hour earlier than the regularly scheduled 10 a.m. opening. The full list of membership benefits is at www.maritimeaquarium.org/membership

Teachers plus a guest get free admission on the Aquarium’s Teacher Weekend, Saturday Oct. 21 and Sunday Oct. 22. Aquarium education department staffers will be on hand to discuss programs for early elementary through high school offered at the facility and at schools. You’ll be asked for ID. Register at www.maritimeaquarium.org/teacher-weekend.

In SimEx-Iwerks’ Happy Family : Next Level 4D, Happy Family 4D: Next Level | Trailer – YouTube, the Wishbones struggle to escape from a virtual reality video game in which Babayaga the Evil Witch has trapped them. The new 4D featurette is playing at the Maritime Aquarium’s 4D theater, in tandem with the continuing run of BBC Earth’s oceanic exploration OCTOPUS: Blue Planet II 4D Experience. Tickets are $7 with or without Aquarium admission, or $6 for Aquarium members. Get more info and buy tickets at www.maritimeaquarium.org.