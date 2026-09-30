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Maritime Aquarium, Linde offer $3,500 scholarships to local STEM students

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NORWALK, Conn. — The Maritime Aquarium and Linde are accepting applications for their third annual Scholars Program, which awards three $3,500 scholarships to undergraduate students pursuing marine science or related STEM fields.

Applications for the 2026-27 academic year are open Sept. 28 through Oct. 30.

Students must be enrolled at a community college or four-year college in Fairfield or Westchester County, be studying a STEM field related to ocean and coastal environments, marine conservation or science education — including biology and environmental science — and have a GPA above 2.5.

The one-time scholarship payment can be used for education or living expenses.

Selected scholars will also receive an Aquarium Duo Membership and be paired with an Aquarium mentor. During the spring 2027 semester, scholars will meet with their mentors monthly and shadow and assist Aquarium staff with data collection and community science projects.

Interested applicants should send a completed application to bcervero@maritimeaquarium.org with the subject line “Linde Scholar 2026 Application.”

More information and application details are available at the Maritime Aquarium’s Scholars Program page.

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