Maritime Aquarium looks to ‘new era of conservation science;’ historical event, hospital program

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Maritime Aquarium make a major personnel move

make a major personnel move Black Civil War soldier to be reenacted at Historical Society event

soldier to be reenacted at Historical Society event Nuvance offers hybrid telemedicine endocrinology program

Crosby joins Maritime Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is stepping up its ecological momentum by creating a new executive position: Director of Conservation and Policy. Assuming the role, Sarah Crosby, PhD., “will ensure that conservation messaging is integrated into the Aquarium’s exhibits, educational programs and outreach efforts,” and will grow the facility’s many community activities, according to a news release. She’ll also spearhead the Aquarium’s heightened public policy role which stems from the U.S. Congress’ recognition of Long Island Sound as an “Estuary of National Significance.”

An ecology-minded administrator known for uniting numerous public agencies and private organizations to achieve conservation goals, Crosby joins the Aquarium after seven impactful years as director of Westport-based research org Harbor Watch, where she built coalitions substantially lowering the Sound’s sewage pollution. She holds a doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology from Brown University.

Along with inheriting a bundle of existing Aquarium conservation projects, Crosby is immediately tasked with overseeing the federally funded removal of thousands of abandoned lobster pots from Long Island Sound.

“Long Island Sound is an ecosystem of profound importance, both to local communities as well as for its biodiversity,” she said. “The transformation that the Sound has undergone in the last 30 years can serve as an inspiration to conservation scientists everywhere; the efforts of our entire region have resulted in a restored and healthier ecosystem. Yet, there is so much more work to be done. I am thrilled to join the excellent team at The Maritime Aquarium and work to usher in a new era of conservation science to support policy for the Sound and beyond. I am eager to foster collaboration within the Long Island Sound research and management communities to help us all meet our shared mission of a clean, protected, resilient, and thriving Sound for generations to come. Having spent my childhood playing in the waters of Greenwich Point, it is not lost on me what an amazing opportunity this is, and I look forward to building off the Aquarium’s strong momentum and making this new department a leading force for positive change in the region.”

Aquarium CEO Jason Patlis said, “Dr. Crosby joins The Maritime Aquarium at a vital moment in time, with more opportunity now than ever before to improve the ecological health and sustainability of Long Island Sound. At the same time, the global climate crisis threatens to undermine many local conservation efforts and profoundly change Long Island Sound. Dr. Crosby’s expertise and experience will be invaluable as the Aquarium develops a strategy and programs to address these multiple conservation opportunities and threats. With our multiple audiences, especially over 400,000 visitors, and 80,000 children and students participating in our programs annually, we have a unique and powerful opportunity to introduce to our audiences the importance of the marine world that they come to enjoy and experience in the Aquarium, and then to inspire them to be good stewards of that marine world. I am very excited that, with Dr. Crosby’s vision and enthusiasm, we will fold conservation messages and lessons into all the ways we engage with our audiences.”

Remembering William Webb

The struggles of Black Civil War soldiers will take center stage when Norwalk Historical Society presents “The Life and Times of William Webb: An African-American Civil War Soldier” starring Kevin Johnson as the legendary Hartford-born infantryman who fought in Virginia during the Civil War’s final battles. A Historical Society news release promises a well-researched “emotional and exciting first-person perspective.” Johnson, who works in the State Library’s History and Genealogy Unit, has given more than 600 such presentations over the last 20 years.

Showtime is 2 p.m. Saturday May 21 in the Old Town Meetinghouse at Mill Hill Historic Park, located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. Tix are $5 at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or at the door. There is handicap/limited mobility parking on site. For general parking, follow the blue signs at the HSC building on the corner of East Wall and Park Street.

The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Endocrinology program offered

A new hybrid telemedicine endocrinology program is up and running under the auspices of double Board-certified endocrinology/diabetes/metabolism specialist Natalie Mora, M.D. according to a news release from Nuvance Health.

Upon scheduling an appointment via their computer or mobile device, patients receive a link to Dr. Mora’s secure video conferencing platform. The virtual appointment follows much the same process as an in person visit in which the patient first updates their info with a clinical staffer, then confers with the doctor.

A graduate of The State University of New York Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, Mora completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, and completed fellowship training at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. “I provide a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment and management plan for each patient,” she said. “Communication between physician and patient is crucial in disease management.”

Dr. Mora’s practice isn’t limited to virtual visits; patients have the option of an in-person appointment. Learn more and book an appointment at https://bit.ly/3nB33kk.