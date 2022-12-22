Maritime Aquarium; Music program for underserved Norwalk area students

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Art Space offers after-school music education for kids

offers after-school music education for kids Teens offered opportunity to learn in Maritime Aquarium program

offered opportunity to learn in Maritime Aquarium program Aquarium revises cruise schedule

‘Petty-Drayton Music Program’

Free after-school music education will be available to underserved Norwalk area students in grades 1 through 8 via the newly announced “Petty-Drayton Music Program” at The Norwalk Art Space, starting on Wednesday Jan. 25. According to a news release, veteran filmmaker Adria Petty and renowned first-call muti-instrumentalist Charley Drayton will fund the startup, which will include guitar and singing lessons, ear training, and performance coaching.

Petty and Drayton, who have committed three years of financial support for the program, issued a joint statement: “Our fathers (Bernard Drayton and the late Tom Petty) are self-made men who were and are dynamic mentors in music. We honor Tom and Bernard with this program because they are both an inspiration to anyone who wants a career in music. They blazed their own unique trails to great success. We are thrilled to lean in to contribute to the program and provide professional support, access and resources in these small classes.”

The program will operate in partnership with Stamford-based INTEMPO, an organization offering “high-quality classical and intercultural music education to children predominantly from immigrant backgrounds and from communities underrepresented in the arts” according to its website.

Petty, Charley Drayton and Bernard Drayton will be on hand to answer questions when INTEMPO students and staff perform live at the Art Space on Sunday Jan. 22 from 3 until 4:30 p.m.

“INTEMPO is really excited to work with The Norwalk Art Space as well as the Petty and Drayton families,” said INTEMPO founder and leader Angélica Durrel. “All three have shown a commitment to the arts at an extremely high level and understand the power it has to change lives. We cannot wait to get started working with the youth of Norwalk through this program.”

Art Space Artistic and Educational Director Duvian Montoya said “Growing up in Norwalk I could only dream of attending a program like this. I am so proud that in addition to our free visual art classes for the students of Norwalk we can connect the young vibrant artistic community here to music instruction as well.”

Learn more and apply for the program at www.thenorwalkartspace.org/music.

Aquarium ‘ECHO’ program

Hands-on marine biology and environmental conservation experience is offered to high school students ages 14-18 who enroll in The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s year-round ECHO (Education Conservation Heritage and Outreach) program. As “stewards of Long Island Sound,” students will put in at least 50 hours during the spring and fall trimesters (including two holiday and weekend shifts) and 60 hours during the summer trimester (including six weekday shifts per month) performing such tasks as staffing the aquarium’s interactive displays and leading guests through “mission-aligned activities.”

“ECHO is an exciting way for teens to start exploring careers in marine biology or environmental science,” said Maritime Aquarium Associate Director of Education Ann Marie Lisi in a news release. “Not only will they learn about the science, they will also develop interpersonal and leadership skills that will benefit them beyond high school – no matter the career they decide to pursue!”

Virtual interviews will be on Tuesday Jan. 17 and Thursday Jan. 19, followed by mandatory training sessions on Thursday Jan. 26, Thursday Feb. 2, and Saturday Feb. 4. Find more info and apply at maritimeaquarium.org/volunteer.

Aquarium cruise schedule

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has revised its Seal Spotting and Birding Cruise schedule, according to a news release.

Sunday Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.

Saturday Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Sunday Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Views of seals and waterfowl that spend their winters just off Norwalk’s shoreline will be enjoyed aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s research vessel “RV Spirit of the Sound.” Four two-hour cruises attended by the Aquarium’s celebrated educators will give views of such creatures as harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers and long-tailed ducks. Attendees should dress for the weather, because although the Spirit of the Sound’s cabin is climate-controlled, the best viewing will be outside on the deck. A limited number of binoculars will be available, or bring your own.

Tickets cost $36, or $20 for Aquarium members. Advance reservations are recommended; walk-ups will be accommodated if there’s room. You have to be at least 42 inches tall, and anyone under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian. Masks may be required. Get more info and reserve your tickets at www.maritimeaquarium.org or (203) 852-0700, ext. 2206.