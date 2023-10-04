Maritime Aquarium plans Homeschool Day

Homeschool Day at the Maritime Aquarium is planned for Friday, Oct. 20. According to a news release, nine grade-appropriate animal encounter and scientific investigation programs that meet Next Generation Science Standards will be offered, including three new programs: “Build Like a Beaver,” “Community Science for All,” and “Water Water Everywhere.”

Homeschool Day discount admission prices are $14 for children ages 3-12, $19 for adults, and $18 for seniors. Get more info and register for the special prices at https://www.maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students . Use promo code HSD23. The deadline is Wednesday Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

“The Aquarium is an incredibly unique educational resource,” said Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman. “During these sessions, students will build a deeper connection to nature and the world around us.”