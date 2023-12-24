Maritime Aquarium seal passes away

Tillie kisses Paul Newman in 1997. (Maritime Aquarium)

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk announces the death of beloved harbor seal Tillie on Thursday Dec. 27, after several weeks of declining health. She was 37.

Tillie was born at Mystic Aquarium on May 30, 1986, and came to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk in November of 1988. Known for her “sweet personality, petite stature and big eyes,” she was highly attentive to her trainers, and was caught on camera kissing the late Paul Newman in 1997. The Aquarium’s animal husbandry and veterinary teams are awaiting the results of Tillie’s necropsy to determine the cause of her passing.

Her mother Susie lived at the Norwalk facility from 1988 until her death in 2016.

Tillie’s demise follows that of Ariel, a 33-year-old harbor seal who died just three weeks ago. Harbor seals’ average life expectancy under human care is said to be roughly 25 years, and lower in the wild. The majority of the Norwalk Aquarium’s harbor seals are classed as “geriatric.” A news release attributed the mammals’ longevity to exemplary care given by the facility’s animal husbandry team. The seals’ regimen includes annual physical exams, weekly veterinarian check-ins, monthly weight monitoring, and diagnostic tests including blood and tissue samples.

Aquarium Interim Animal Husbandry Director Rachel Stein said: “The passing of Tillie is incredibly heartbreaking especially after losing Ariel a few weeks earlier. We all loved her dearly and the team that has worked with her knows she has been a mainstay of the aquarium since it opened and we will miss her.”

Aquarium trainer Clay McArdle said, “Tillie was a very easy seal to train and was both an excellent teacher and student. We will miss her and her sweet personality; it will be hard not having her around.”

Dr. Jim Micinilio, one of the Aquarium’s veterinarians said, “Many of our seals are getting on in age, which can go hand in hand with common medical issues like cataracts, arthritis and cancer. It’s not that different from how people age.”

Aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis said, “All of us at the Aquarium are mourning the loss of Tillie, especially so soon after the loss of Ariel last month. Most of our harbor seals have been with us for decades, and have individual personalities and connections with our marine mammal team; each loss is uniquely difficult, and even harder when we are forced to confront the harsh realities of caring for a geriatric population that continues to age and reach the end of their lives.”

Tillie’s memorial webpage is at Tillie’s Kudoboard | Kudoboard.