Maritime Aquarium welcomes tamarin Harley from Zoo Atlanta 

Harley in his new habitat

The Maritime Aquarium is celebrating its newest arrival: a 10-year-old male golden lion tamarin named Harley, who has relocated from Zoo Atlanta. Harley will find companionship with current aquarium resident Tonks, an 11-year-old female Geoffroy’s tamarin, on the facility’s second floor, near the meerkats. While adjusting to his new home, Harley might not always be visible.

According to a press release, gold lion tamarins are an endangered species “considered to be a conservation success story after decades of conservation efforts helped their population recover.” The monkeys are native to Brazil’s Atlantic coastal regions.

Rachel Stein, the Maritime Aquarium’s Director of Animal Husbandry, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Harley to the Aquarium. The team loves watching him explore his new habitat and interact with Tonks, our resident Geoffroy’s tamarin. It’s especially fun to see him open and close the doors on his nest box.”