Mark making; vaccinations; necessities collection

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk Art Space offers kids a free workshop

offers kids a free workshop COVID-19 vaccinations offered for children

offered for children Silvermine PTA seeks donations for women in local shelters

Norwalk Art Space

“Mark Making and the Emotional Response” will be discussed by Kelly Rossetti in a free workshop for students age 13 and up on Saturday Nov. 20 from noon until 3 p.m. at The Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Ave., Norwalk, according to a press release. Rossetti, an Art Space Korry Fellow whose feelings infuse her work, will offer exercises emphasizing “the importance of play in the beginning of a painting.” Her paintings are currently on display at the Art Space alongside the work of photographer Joanna Lentini through Thursday Dec. 2.

Register for the workshop at Mark Making and the Emotional Response | TheNorwalkArtSpace.

The Norwalk Art Space and Art Space Café are open every Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is always free. A calendar of lively upcoming special events is at EVENTS | TheNorwalkArtSpace.

Vaccinations

Children ages 5-11 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 for free on Saturday Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Norwalk Community Health Center (NCHC), 120 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, according to a press release. Schedule an appointment at https://www.norwalkchc.org/request-a-covid-vaccine-appointment. For answers to your questions, such as “Why should my child be vaccinated?” watch the seven-minute video at https://youtu.be/LyB63cNrsd4 in which NCHC specialists address parents’ concerns.

NCHC renders healthcare to 11,000 patients “regardless of ability to pay” at 120 Connecticut Ave., 55 Chestnut St. (SmilowLife Center) in SoNo, and in under-served neighborhoods via its mobile unit. The NCHC website is www.norwalkchc.org.

Silvermine kindness

Used or unwanted handbags, purses, and clutches are being collected by Silvermine Elementary PTA personnel who will give them to local shelters during the holiday season after filling them with toiletries and other feminine necessities. As in previous years, the PTA members will buy the bag stuffer items with their own money, according to PTA representative Laurita Garcia, who said, “If you want to fill the bags yourself, that will help us a lot because we do it with our own wallet! It’s so important to teach our kids about kindness.”

Karen Doyle Lyons will assist your donation; email her at [email protected] or drop off donations at her back door, located at 58 Spring Hill Road.

“We have received many pocketbooks and now we need to fill them,” she said. “They will collect till the end of November. Looking for shampoo, combs, etc. to fill bags.”