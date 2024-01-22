Mark your Calendars! NoN brings you Norwalk’s week ahead at your Fingertips

As we get ready for a new week in Norwalk, the highlight on our civic calendar is the regular Common Council Meeting. This meeting provides a unique opportunity for residents to gain insight into how our city government operates and to familiarize themselves with the dedicated individuals representing us. Get to know your Council representatives by visiting the City of Norwalk website at https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/commoncouncil Their districts and emails are available as well as meeting minutes. Don’t forget, if you are participating in public comment, please state your full name and address for the record.

Nancy On Norwalk is committed to being your go-to source for the weekly list of meetings and events taking place in our city. Serving as a hub for civic information, Nancy On Norwalk encourages all residents to get involved and stay informed.

As we look forward to the week ahead, seize this chance to be active participants in the decisions that shape our city. NON will be at meetings to report on agenda items pertaining to our city’s government and school happenings, providing you with vital information as residents.

1. Fair Housing Advisory Commission

– Date: January 22, 2024

– Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

– Location: Norwalk Health Department

– Details: In Person

2. Traffic Authority

– Date: January 22, 2024

– Time: 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM

– Details: Zoom

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389?pwd=aVhEbTFOU3Z3ZEZKSWFrK1ovcDQvZz09#success

3. Police Commission

– Date: January 22, 2024

– Time: 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419?pwd=SUpmZU9JWlI1T0tQMFIvWDRETjY5dz09#success

4. Board of Health

– Date: January 23, 2024

– Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/91218446672?pwd=c1JZbVBzT3U2UEhQYnB2MEpnMENHUT09#success

5. Board of Education-Curriculum & Instruction Committee

– Date: January 23, 2024

– Time:6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

– LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

6. Tree Advisory Committee

– Date: January 23, 2024

– Time:6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

– Details: Zoom

– LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86424794700?pwd=TEllQ1RreTFyQWV6VlpOVzdJdXlxUT09#success

7. Common Council Meeting

– Date: January 23, 2024

– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

– Location: City Hall > Common Council Chambers (Hybrid in-person and Zoom)

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077?pwd=QW1YbjdxZUdrVC94ZnlvcFhpSzI3UT09#success

8. Harbor Management Commission/Application Review Committee

– Date: January 24, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89500291446#success

9. Parking Authority

– Date: January 24, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84544561804?pwd=L01ZS3U1dVE1bFlncFZ3T0ZnM3J0Zz09#success

10. Board of Education-Facilities Committee

– Date:January 24, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

11. Board of Ethics

– Date: January 25, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86051768039?pwd=MDdNQ2doamo0akh2aEtVYTFMbFh5QT09#success

12. Public Safety & General Government

– Date: January 25, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– Details: Zoom

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success

Please Note: The Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency Meeting & Historical Commission Meeting are canceled this week per the city calendar.

You can view the official City of Norwalk calendar on their website at https://www.norwalkct.gov/calendar.aspx