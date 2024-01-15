Mark your Calendars! NoN brings you Norwalk’s week ahead at your Fingertips

Stay informed about important civic matters by attending upcoming meetings for the City of Norwalk.

Reminder: No School Monday January 15th Special Event in honor of Martin Luther King Day will be held at CT State Community College (see flyer below for this Event)

Here is a list of scheduled meetings with locations & links…

City of Norwalk Fire Commission

– Date: January 16, 2024

– Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

– Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

Water Pollution Control Authority

– Date: January 16, 2024

– Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

Oak Hills Park Authority Special Meeting

– Date: January 16, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

– Date: January 16, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

Board of Education Business Meeting

-Date: January 16, 2024

-Time: 7:00PM-10:00PM

-Location: Common Council Chambers/ Via Zoom

-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/97698486289

Affordable Housing Action Plan Advisory Committee

– Date: January 17, 2024

– Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89270019876#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

– Date: January 17, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Community Services Committee of the Common Council

– Date: January 17, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success

Oak Hills Park Authority

– Date: January 18, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Zoning Board of Appeals

– Date: January 18, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting

– Date: January 19, 2024

– Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

Stay tuned for next week’s list with LINKS!

You can also view the City of Norwalk’s website to view the calendar at https://www.norwalkct.gov/calendar.aspx or boe calendar https://www.norwalkps.org/board-of-education/boe-calendar