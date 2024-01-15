Mark your Calendars! NoN brings you Norwalk’s week ahead at your Fingertips

Stay informed about important civic matters by attending upcoming meetings for the City of Norwalk.
Reminder: No School Monday January 15th Special Event in honor of Martin Luther King Day will be held at CT State Community College (see flyer below for this Event)
Here is a list of scheduled meetings with locations & links…
City of Norwalk Fire Commission
– Date: January 16, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
Water Pollution Control Authority
– Date: January 16, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
Oak Hills Park Authority Special Meeting
– Date: January 16, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
– Date: January 16, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
Board of Education Business Meeting
-Date: January 16, 2024
-Time: 7:00PM-10:00PM
-Location: Common Council Chambers/ Via Zoom
-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/97698486289
Affordable Housing Action Plan Advisory Committee
– Date: January 17, 2024
– Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89270019876#success
Planning & Zoning Commission
– Date: January 17, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Community Services Committee of the Common Council
– Date: January 17, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success
Oak Hills Park Authority
– Date: January 18, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
Zoning Board of Appeals
– Date: January 18, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
– Date: January 19, 2024
– Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
-Location: Via Zoom/Teleconference
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
Stay tuned for next week’s list with LINKS!
You can also view the City of Norwalk’s website to view the calendar at https://www.norwalkct.gov/calendar.aspx or boe calendar https://www.norwalkps.org/board-of-education/boe-calendar
