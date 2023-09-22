Marvin PTA fundraiser features FiveFingaz, fun characters

Screengrab from the Marvin Elementary School website.

You’ll find artist FiveFingaz tagging spirit wear, a local artisan selling jewelry, fun characters, giveaways, and the Marvin Cow when the Marvin Elementary School PTA launches its annual fundraising campaign at Adam Raniolo’s East Norwalk Mobil Station, located at 219 East Ave., from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday Sept. 30.

According to a news release, Raniolo will donate a portion of gas purchases, and of foot-long sandwich purchases at his adjacent Subway shop. He said, “It is important to give back to the community where my business is, and there is no better way than through the children and their education. One of the goals this year is to help with the new playground, and I am all for kids having fun too!”

Following the Sept. 30 event, the campaign will continue until Tuesday Oct. 31. Marvin PTA President Ashley Budnick said “We want this to be a fun event that brings the entire community together while also doing good. We are so grateful for Adam, his team, FiveFingaz, and all of the community support we have around this event.”

Marvin Elementary School’s website is at Home – Marvin Elementary School (norwalkps.org).